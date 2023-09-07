Adib Maksoud Appointed As New Sales Manager Mea For Tone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
GERMANY, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- TONE Europe GmbH is delighted to confirm the appointment of Adib Maksoud as the Sales Manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Adib brings over two decades of specialized experience in the coffee industry, demonstrating a profound dedication to fostering valuable partnerships and empowering both consumers and businesses. His commitment and passion make him an ideal candidate for propelling TONE's growth in the MEA region.
A Lebanese native and currently residing in Cyprus, Adib Maksoud has dedicated over 23 years to the coffee industry, including 13 significant years with a multinational company. His journey from a Barista to the General Manager of a notable distribution company in Lebanon, and his commercial role with Monin in Saudi Arabia, exhibits his extensive experience and devotion to the coffee domain. His accomplishments also include achieving the titles of Master Roaster and Cup Taster and his pivotal role in national and international Barista competitions.
Jörg Krahl, Managing Director of TONE Europe, shared his enthusiasm about the new addition to the team: "We are very pleased to have Adib with his long-term business experience in this region on board to further develop this exciting market in the Middle East."
Adib's strategic vision for TONE in the MEA region involves crafting key strategic partnerships, actively engaging with consumers and businesses to demonstrate the TONE machine's benefits, and raising demand and quality for TONE products. His objective is to extend TONE's reach, enhance mutual capabilities, and establish TONE as the preferred choice for coffee technology solutions in the MEA region.
Users can visit the official website of TONE Europe GmbH to explore the range of boiler-less brewers and learn about their commitment to precision, efficiency, and quality.
About Company:
TONE Europe GmbH is committed to enhancing temperature and flow control precision in tea and coffee brewing equipment. By exploring engineering solutions beyond the typical approaches within the coffee industry, TONE has developed an energy-efficient, boiler-less brewer that offers unmatched precision in creating the perfect cup of coffee or tea.
