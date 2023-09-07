Price Action Trading Techniques Lessons In Free Fxglobe Webinar

Introduction to Price Action Trading Techniques

Logo for FXGlobe

One trade further with FXGlobe

FXGlobe Ambassador Adam Harris Conference

XGlobe Academy

FXGlobe's free webinar on Sept 13. Expert trader Adam Harris covers reading raw price charts, support/resistance, and executing high-probability setups.

PORT VILLA, PORT VILA, VANUATU, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Thursday, September 7, 2023 - FXGlobe.com, a leading forex brokerage, will host a free webinar titled "Price Action Trading Techniques" on Wednesday, September 13th from 6pm to 7pm GMT.

FXGlobe ambassador Adam Harris will lead the live and interactive webinar covering key price action strategies to boost forex trading performance.

"Price action analysis is a must-have skill for forex traders . This webinar will teach techniques to identify market turning points and high-probability setups," said Harris. "Jointo learn actionable tips to improve your price action trading."

Webinar attendees will learn methods to read raw price charts and identify support, resistance and trends. Harris will also share techniques to determine market strength, using candlestick patterns, bounce levels and momentum indicators.

"Whether you're a beginner seeking to master price action or a seasoned trader looking to improve current strategies, this free webinar has something for everyone," Harris added.

Those interested can sign up for the webinar at fxbglobe.com/webinars. Learn key concepts for trading price action and get your trading to the next level.

About FXGlobe:

FXGlobe is a leading global brokerage offering online trading services worldwide. With over a decade of market experience, FXGlobe provides trading education, market analysis and risk management tools to support clients' investment needs.

Sign up link:

Oren Abiri

FS International Limited

+44 20 4542 7667



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Unleashing Trading Potential: Welcome to FXGlobe🏆