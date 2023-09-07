XS.com Awarded Best Multi-Asset Broker & CEO of the Year at JFEX 2023

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Jordan, 7th September 2023 – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing has been recognised with the award for "Best Global Multi-Asset Broker" and the group CEO Mr. Mohamad Ibrahim with the award for “The CEO of the Year” during the Jordan Financial Expo & Award (JFEX 2023) which took place on 5th and 6th September. The event where the global multi-asset broker was featured as Global Partner was organised by the AFAQ Group at the Mövenpick Hotel, in Amman, Jordan.



“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable event organisers of the Jordan Financial Expo (JFEX 2023). It is with immense honour and gratitude that we accept the awards for "Best Global Multi-Asset Broker" and “The CEO of the Year”. The dedication and meticulous planning have brought together a platform that celebrates excellence and innovation in the financial services industry. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of all involved, and we are truly humbled to be recognized among such distinguished peers. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to fostering growth and advancement in the global financial landscape." voiced Mohamad Ibrahim, Group CEO of XS.com.



Presenting its cutting-edge products and services at the Jordan Financial Expo & Award (JFEX 2023), the XS Group’s Global Sponsorship shone a spotlight on its dedication to online investments. In addition, they provided invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements within the dynamic landscape of the Fintech industry.



Dr. Khaldoun Nusair, Chairman of AFAQ Group Events and Media said:



“We extend our sincere appreciation to the XS.com Group for their invaluable support as our Global Partners of the Jordan Financial Expo (JFEX 2023). The awards for "Best Global Multi-Asset Broker" and “The CEO of the Year” stand as a testament to the collaborative efforts of dedicated partners like the XS.com Group who contribute to the success and excellence of such an esteemed event. The leading Fintech firms' commitment to innovation and progress in the financial sector has greatly enriched the experience for all participants. Thank you for your unwavering partnership and for helping us create a platform that celebrates achievement and advancement on a global scale.”



As Global Partner, XS.com had a prominent presence throughout the Jordan Financial Expo & Award JFEX 2023, where they showcased a comprehensive suite of services and expertise in the Financial Services industry.



XS.com encouraged all participants to take part in insightful dialogues and experience first-hand, in-person resolution to their inquiries. The team built new relationships with event attendees, as they showcased the latest development in cutting-edge trading solutions.



Ahmed Negm, Head of the Research Department at XS.com, held a well-attended educational seminar about the “Market Bubble” and Elie Nachawaty, Senior Business Development Manager at XS.com captivated the audience with his presentation titled “AI Adoption in Financial Services Industry”.



XS.com's enthusiastic involvement in these dynamic events further underscores their commitment to nurturing industry growth, cultivating significant relationships with fellow professionals and clients, and reinforcing their standing as a reliable ally in the worldwide financial arena.







MENAFN07092023006667014463ID1107026782