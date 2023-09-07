Liquid Handling System Market Will Reach USD 6,521 Million by 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The global liquid handling system market is projected to be worth USD 6,521 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.20%. This development can be credited to the thriving life sciences sector, the growing occurrence of chronic illnesses, and growing expenditure by businesses for emerging pioneering and effective therapeutic agents.



In the coming few years, the need for automated systems is projected to surge quicker. These variants lessen the requirement for manpower and offer precise dispensing. Furthermore, the growing research and development expenditure by medicine makers and life science businesses and the robust government help for the establishment of improved research centers are playing an important role in the development of the category.



The pipettes category had the largest share, of over 21%, in the liquid handling system market, in 2022, and this trend will be upheld in the future as well. This is mainly because of the surge in the count of pipette calibration service providers and the launch of better pipettes.



In 2022, North America had the largest share, approximately 36%, because of the growing count of mergers and acquisitions among biotechnology businesses. Furthermore, the rising biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses are having a positive effect on industry development. Furthermore, businesses are spending in the customer healthcare business to develop effective treatments.



By the end of the decade, the U.S. industry is projected to produce a substantial revenue share, advancing at a CAGR of approximately 4.5%. This can be credited to the existence of a huge count of key healthcare device and medicinal businesses and the surge in the requirement for the appropriate management and steadiness of biotechnical and pharmaceutical production processes.



Hence, the thriving life sciences sector, growing occurrence of chronic illnesses, and growing expenditure by businesses for emerging pioneering and effective therapeutic agents are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.



