PR: Crypto Enthusiasts Make 337 Bets Per Second in Thriving Gambling Scenes

(MENAFN- Intent Holdings) According to BanklessTimes.com, crypto enthusiasts make an average of 337 bets per second on the now flourishing gambling sites, and at least 30,000 crypto users bet their money every week, bringing in millions for the newly founded space.

The site's crypto expert, Alice Leetham, comments: "With the newly found acceptance in digital assets, crypto gambling is making way for itself in our lives. The rise of crypto staking is a true reflection of our technology advancements and constantly evolving playing preferences. The global gambling arena's future is gradually leaning toward blockchain, and we expect to see more crypto casinos open."

The global gambling industry was valued at $279.3 billion at the beginning of the year. And although crypto gambling contributes a small fraction of that, its growth is not to be ignored. The full story and statistics can be found here: Crypto Enthusiasts Make 337 Bets Per Second in Thriving Gambling Scenes





