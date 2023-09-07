Matrixspace Further Strengthens International Defense And Industry Engagement

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Further strengthening its industry advisory board,

MatrixSpace

announces the addition of three highly accomplished military and security leaders: Vice Admiral (VADM) Rich Brown (R); Brigadier General Peter L. Jones (R); and Tom Bush, retired Department of Homeland Security executive.

Vice Admiral (VADM) Rich Brown (R) is a senior defense operations leader with over 35 years of experience leading transformation throughout the Navy, retiring in 2020.

Brigadier General Peter L. Jones

Vice admiral Rich Brown (R)

He was appointed Commander, Naval Surface Forces/Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet in 2017 and revamped the career and training continuum of over 6,500 Surface Warfare Officers and introduced a Culture of Excellence to over 55,000 sailors. Leading a staff of 475, he influenced a $40 billion annual enterprise-wide budget, directly executing a $3 billion annual Naval Surface Force, U. S. Pacific Fleet budget.

Brigadier General Peter L. Jones (R)

is a recognized leader, team builder and innovative thinker, operationally adept at balancing risk and priorities to solve complex problems. He

retired in 2017 as the Commandant and Chief of Infantry at the United States Army Infantry School in Fort Benning, GA, following 32 years of service in the U.S. Army.

Peter is a decorated combat leader with over 48 months of combat deployments with broad overseas experience and cultural understanding in Europe and the Middle East, including Afghanistan.

Tom Bush, retired Department of Homeland Security senior leader , is a seasoned public security expert with leadership roles across the Department of Homeland Security, the and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), working closely with Homeland Security Secretaries to implement new policies.

As acting Executive Assistant Administrator at the he oversaw technology research, policy development and innovative travel solutions for the transportation public sector, and led the Offices of Policy, Intelligence, Research and Capability Analysis, and trusted traveler programs to ensure TSA's operational capabilities were aligned with the needs of Federal Air Marshals and Transportation Security Officers.

Quote from Vice Admiral (VADM) Rich Brown (R)

"MatrixSpace's small, low weight radar is a game changer in solving numermaritime battlespace awareness problems. The use cases of this radar, in conjunction with AI edge processing and its built-in mesh networking, are only limited by our imagination.

I am incredibly proud to join the outstanding MatrixSpace team and look forward to working with them to enhance the capabilities and warfighting readiness of our Navy and Marine Corps team."



Quote from Brigadier General Peter L. Jones (R)

"It's great to be part of the MatrixSpace team, who are focused on providing small, affordable, cutting-edge AI-enhanced radar technological solutions that solve today and tomorrow's battlefield challenges."

Quote from Tom Bush, retired Department of Homeland Security senior leader

"Excited to be part of the MatrixSpace team, focused on providing lightweight cutting-edge AI enhanced radar solutions that solve today and tomorrow's border security challenges."

MatrixSpace's mission is to offer real-time AI edge-based sensing with the ability to detect and track multiple types of objects in any situation. Combining industry leading sensing, AI edge processing and RF communication in real-time is a major technology breakthrough that will reinvent business models across multiple vertical market applications, in particular the defense and public safety industry. The recently announced MatrixSpace Radar is the foundational product of this open architecture sensing platform.

Quote from Greg Waters, co-founder and CEO, MatrixSpace

"These are three extraordinary leaders with deep insights and experience of the challenges faced by industry, defense and national security forces around the world. We look forward to their support and involvement across our organization as well as driving awareness and ensuring relevancy to end users globally."

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace is re-imagining radar.

We are addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing so that objects can be identified, and data collected in real-time - no cloud access required. We're building the smallest radar system to provide new levels of integrated outdoor surveillance in 4D (the size, location, and movement of objects in time) that makes it accessible to a broad range of public and private enterprises. .

Disclaimer: We are working through authorization as required by Federal Communications Commission rules. This device will be available for sale when FCC authorization is obtained.



Contact:

[email protected]

P: +1 650 996 0778

Follow us:

LinkedIn @MatrixSpaceAI

Twitter @MatrixSpaceAI



SOURCE MatrixSpace