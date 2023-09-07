

ASPO SIGNED EUR 30 MILLION LOAN AGREEMENT

Aspo Plc has signed a loan agreement of EUR 30 million with a three-year loan period. The loan will be repaid in one installment at the end of the loan period. The loan is granted by OP Corporate Bank Plc. The signed agreement extends the maturity of Aspo's loan portfolio. The agreed term loan has been taken for general corporate purposes and will be used to pay back an existing loan of similar value.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511422,

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

2023_09_07 Aspo signed EUR 30 million term loan facility agreement