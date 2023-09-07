Cfa Society Toronto's 66Th Annual Investment Dinner Is Heading Towards Another Sold-Out Year

When: Wednesday, 04 October 2023 | 5 PM – 10 PM ET

Where: Fairmont Royal York, Canadian Room, 100 Front Street West Toronto, M5J 1E3

Speaker: Ajay Agrawal, Founder, Creative Destruction Lab

Ajay is an economist and professor at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management. He is the founder of the Creative Destruction Lab, a not-for-profit program with a mission to enhance the commercialization of science for the betterment of humankind. Startup graduates of the program have created over $25B in equity value to date. Ajay is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts; an academic advisory council member at the Center on Regulation and markets at Brookings in Washington, DC; an advisory board member at Carnegie Mellon University's Block Center for Technology and Society in Pittsburgh; and a faculty affiliate at the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Toronto. Ajay conducts research on the economics of innovation and serves on the editorial board of the scholarly journal Management Science. He is coauthor of two best-selling books on the economics of artificial intelligence: "Prediction Machines" and "Power & Prediction," both published by Harvard Business Review Press. He is the founder of Mind Lab 56: a studio that creates startups building enterprise AI solutions that leverage generative AI. He is a co-founder of Sanctuary that has a mission to create the world's first human-like intelligence in general purpose robots. Ajay was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2022.

"As always, CFA Society Toronto brings you the best and the brightest speakers for the Annual Investment Dinner. This year, we are proud to have Toronto's very own AI expert, Ajay Agrawal. We are all curiabout how AI will impact our industry and the economy, Ajay will share his insights about the automated future and what we can expect" Fred Pinto, CFA, CEO CFA Society Toronto.

