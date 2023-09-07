Carbonic Maceration Market Size To Reach Usd 676.1 Million By 2032 | Cagr: 5.8% | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Carbonic Maceration Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics Analysis Report, By Wine Type (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Sparkling Wine, Dessert Wine, And Fortified Wine), By Production Method (Full carbonic Maceration, And Semi-carbonic Maceration), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032." According to DataHorizzon Research , the carbonic maceration market size was valued at USD 389.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 676.1 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.8%. The wine industry encompasses the production and distribution processes for several wines. Carbonic maceration is a winemaking process that delivers fresh fruit and low-tannin red wines. It is a physiochemical process that extracts tannins and anthocyanins to obtain the color and structure of red wine. Significant demand for red and white wine has positively impacted carbonic maceration market growth. The increasing number of wineries and distilleries will likely boost wine sales in the forthcoming years. Also, the mergers and acquisitions between the key players are projected to encourage market growth in the forecast period. Besides, the high preference for the carbonic maceration process creates growth opportunities for market development. Request Sample Report: Carbonic Maceration Market Report Highlights: The global carbonic maceration market share is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032. Carbonic maceration enhances red wine's flavor and minimizes the tannin extraction process. Red wine is the leading product for wine type and is projected to attain a high share of the global market. The rise in popularity and huge demand for red wine highlights the growth dynamics. The full carbonic maceration segment growth is anticipated to be high in the forthcoming years due to its high adoption in the wine industry. Europe is the leading market for carbonic maceration and is known for wine aesthetics in the regional markets. Spain and Italy are the leading markets and are widely known for the availability of the best wine worldwide. Some of the prominent players in the carbonic maceration market include Donkey and Goat, Hiyu Wine Farm, Day Wines, Pax Wines, Viña Las Perdices, Leah Jørgensen Cellars, Amansado Wines, Laffort, Oenobrands, IMAWAVE, Vincor International, Vinadeis, Akitu, Bergstrom, Domaine de la cote, Black Canvas, Dartley Family Wines, Railsback Frères and Stolpman Vineyards. Report Snapshot:

Report Title Carbonic Maceration Market Market Size in 2022 USD 389.0 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 676.1 Million CAGR from 2023 to 2032 5.8% Largest Market Europe Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Wine Type Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Sparkling Wine, Dessert Wine and Fortified Wine By Production Method Full carbonic maceration, and Semi-carbonic maceration Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players Donkey and Goat, Hiyu Wine Farm, Day Wines, Pax Wines, Viña Las Perdices, Leah Jørgensen Cellars, Amansado Wines, Laffort, Oenobrands, IMAWAVE, Vincor International, Vinadeis, Akitu, Bergstrom, Domaine de la cote, Black Canvas, Dartley Family Wines, Railsback Frères and Stolpman Vineyards

Segmentation Overview:

The global carbonic maceration market has been segmented as wine type, production method, and region. Full carbonic maceration accounted for a significant position in 2022 and is known as the best production type throughout the wine industry. Red wine grabs a huge share and is widely consumed for its flavor and texture.

Europe is the significant market for carbonic maceration and is projected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The high demand for popular wines such as Beaujolais Noveau in France, Vino Novello wines in Italy, and Young Tempranillo wines in Spain produced by carbonic maceration contribute to market growth.

Latest Trends in the Industry:

In 2022, the wine industry witnessed several trends in the consumer market. Industry analysis for the wine industry states that the premiumization trend is slowing. For instance, older consumers are paying more for premium wines as baby boomers still dominate the consumer segment. However, millennials and Gen Z combined have a low engagement with wine products.

The wine production has been slow in the recent past owing to the climate change factors. Climate fluctuations such as extreme rainfall or heat waves affect the harvest.

The wine industry largely embraces digital marketing, advertising, and promotions to attract young consumers. The COVID-19 induced digital engagement and several wineries, bars, and restaurants offer QR codes on labels to present information about their products.

Carbonic Maceration Market Segmentation:

Carbonic Maceration Market, By Wine Type (2023-2032)



Red

White

Rose

Sparkling

Dessert Fortified

Carbonic Maceration Market, By Production Method (2023-2032)



Full carbonic maceration Semi-carbonic maceration

Carbonic Maceration Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America







U.S. Canada

Europe







U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific







China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America







Brazil



Mex Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa











Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

