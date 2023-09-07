Inaugural World Hydrocephalus Day

This designated annual awareness day originates in the United States and has garnered participation from numercountries worldwide, including Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Israel, Nigeria, and Sweden.

Each year almost 400,000 children across the globe receive a diagnosis of hydrocephalus. Additionally, there is an estimated count of 8 million seniors worldwide with normal pressure hydrocepha(NPH), with a significant number remaining undiagnosed or deprived of the life-saving treatment they require.

Hydrocephalus, often referred to as "water on the brain," is a condition characterized by the abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within the brain's ventricles. This excess fluid can put pressure on the brain, leading to a range of symptoms, including headaches, nausea, cognitive impairments, and even life-threatening complications. There is no cure for hydrocephaand the only treatment is brain surgery.

World HydrocephaDay aims to shed light on this often misunderstood condition and promote worldwide unity among patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocacy organizations. By fostering understanding and compassion, the day seeks to improve the lives of those affected by hydrocephalus.

Goals for World HydrocephaDay 2023

How to Get Involved



Wear Blue: Show your support by wearing blue clothing or accessories on September 20th.

Social Media Campaign: Share your hydrocephastory, facts, and resources using the hashtag #WorldHydrocephalusDay to raise awareness.

Local Events: Organize local events such as awareness walks, seminars, or support group meetings to bring the community together.

Educational Initiatives: Partner with schools and colleges to conduct educational sessions about hydrocephalus. Fundraising: Support hydrocepharesearch and patient advocacy groups by organizing fundraising activities.

World HydrocephaDay welcomes all to unite in shaping a brighter future for those with hydrocephalus. Through heightened awareness, deeper understanding, and dedicated research funding, we can positively impact the millions touched by this condition.

For more information about World HydrocephaDay and how to get involved, please visit

