American Marketing Association Triangle Announces Connect & Inspire Mentorship Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AMA Triangle - Building Marketing Community in Raleigh-Durham-Triad of North Carolina
Applications are now being accepted for Mentors and Protégés
“We all need someone who can helpgrow throughout our careers, no matter what stage of our careers we are in. The right mentor at the right time can help you make a huge leap forward."
” - Tara Holt, AMA Triangle Director of MentorshipRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) Raleigh Triangle Chapter today launched its 2023/24 CONNECT & INSPIRE Mentorship program.
The program pairs established marketing experts with future marketing leaders to facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge.
The CONNECT & INSPIRE Program applications are now being accepted for Protégés and Mentors. Mentors need 5+ years of professional experience and Protégés need 1 year of professional experience or are currently college seniors.
“We all need someone who can helpgrow throughout our careers, no matter what stage of our careers we are in. The right mentor at the right time can help you make a huge leap forward,” said Tara Holt, AMA Triangle Director of Mentorship.“And for mentors, our program is a great way to get a fresh perspective while also sharing what you know and giving back to other marketing professionals in the Triangle area.”
The program runs from October 2023 through June 2024 and starts with a kick-off event in October. After that event, AMA Triangle will notify participants of their match and invite them to set up an in-person or virtual meeting schedule that works for their partners.
At the end of the cohort year, AMA Triangle will cap off the program with a CONNECT & INSPIRE Graduation.
More information can be found on the AMA Triangle website here:
Those interested in enrolling in the program can do so here:
You can contact program leaders at to learn more or sign up today. See how mentorship can transform your career!
About AMA Triangle
For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has been offering marketing professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing, mentoring, community service, and leadership development. The AMA Triangle's mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 400 members from Fortune 500 executives, to small business owners, to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.org.
Chuck Hester
American Marketing Association Triangle
+1 919-607-1522
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107026720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.