Koppers Holdings Inc. To Host 2023 Investor Day

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP ), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

This event will be held in person in Chicago, Illinois, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time, or 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will feature an in-depth review of the business as well as an update on the company's strategic initiatives through 2025.

Key speakers will include:



Leroy Ball – President and Chief Executive Officer

Leslie Hyde – Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer

Jimmi Sue Smith – Chief Financial Officer James Sullivan – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

This event is open to investors and analysts attending either in person or virtually and will include a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks.

To register for the event, please click here .

Live Video Webcast and Conference Call

The live video event can be accessed here .

In addition, a live audio broadcast will be available toll free by dialing 833-366-1128 in the United States and Canada, or 412-902-6774 for international, Conference ID number 10181084.

Presentation materials will be available at least 15 minutes before the call on in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

An online archive of the webcast and presentation slides will be available after the conclusion of the event and will remain on the company's website for one year.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds.

Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.

We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe.

The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

