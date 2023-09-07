Insurance Quantified Welcomes Jeremy Johnson As Strategic Advisor

Johnson brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of leadership in the insurance sector where he has been a champion of leveraging technology to advance the industry. He is the retired CEO of Protective Insurance, where he was one of Insurance Quantified's inaugural customers. He also held the position of President, U.S. Commercial at AIG, where he oversaw underwriting, distribution, claims and operations across multiple regions, and served as the Chief Executive Officer of Lexington Insurance Company.



"I'm excited to join Insurance Quantified in an advisory capacity," said Johnson. "The company's vision and proven ability to deliver was the reason I chose to partner with them during my time at Protective. Throughout my career, I have been an advocate for the transformative power technology can have when developed and delivered with purpose and strategic intention. Insurance Quantified has demonstrated that very same belief as it has grown and evolved in recent years and I look forward to contributing to the advancement of this mission."

"We're delighted to welcome Jeremy to our advisory team," said Brian Modesitt, Chief Executive Officer of Insurance Quantified. "He's achieved success across a diverse range of leadership positions in the industry and brings an unparalleled view

and commitment to innovation that perfectly complements our mission. His insights will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping our dynamic future."

About Insurance Quantified

Insurance Quantified is an underwriting technology provider that arms commercial property and casualty insurance carriers and MGAs with the data and analytics they need to grow their business, improve underwriting profitability and be a preferred partner and employer. Backed by Two Sigma, a pioneer and global leader in the financial sciences, we believe that systematically delivering the right data to the right people at the right time will enable faster coverage decisions, more agile product innovation and significant risk reduction for all participants in the underwriting value chain. In June 2023, Insurance Quantified acquired Groundspeed Analytics, the market leader in ingestion and data solutions for the commercial P&C industry. Learn more at .

