Unlocking Digital Advertising Potential Through 2030 And Beyond

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While almost a quarter (24%) ofintehouseholds -- or roughly 28 million households -- now subscribe to a leading ad-based virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) service, future success will hinge on how well streaming providers manage the fragmented media ecosystem by harnessing emerging technologies to create new and different revenue generation opportunities, according to a new white paper from Parks Associates .

Parks Associates

The white paper, Overcoming Complexity: Advertising in a Fragmented Landscape , released today by Parks Associates in partnership with Adeia , the company whose innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment through advanced R&D, describes how vMVPD services are augmenting -- and in some cases replacing -- traditional pay-TV services as the primary source of innovative advertising-based business models that promise to improve customer engagement and profitability.

"Netflix, Disney+,

Hulu, Paramount+, and Max (formerly HBO Max) all offer ad-based tiers. These are prime examples of new hybrid services," said Sarah Lee , Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Streaming TV services, from vMVPDs like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV, as well as streaming options from traditional pay-TV players like DIRECTV, replicate the traditional pay-TV experience with bundles of live/linear channels, premium content, live news, advertisements, and sports, for a premium subscription price."

Amid concerns about inflation and recession, consumers are increasingly opting for streaming services first when looking for something to watch and unwilling to retain as many paid subscriptions as they did at the height of the pandemic. As a result, Parks Associates' research finds that ad-based video streaming services are growing quickly.

The industry-wide emphasis on ad-based models is elevating the importance of delivering a high-quality consumer experience. Effective audience engagement strategies through the application of intelligent technologies are emerging as the key to competitive differentiation in the highly fragmented market.



The ability to personalize the service through intuitive search and delivering relevant ads based on insights about the needs and desires of viewers while respecting the privacy and security of personal information will play a critical role in establishing profitable relationships with viewers. Parks Associates research suggests that there is plenty of room for progress across all aspects of ad-based over-the-top (OTT) service provider operations. The white paper describes how advertising can evolve to address these challenges and more for optimal engagement, profitability, and retention.

"We have already seen significant differences in viewer behavior emerge over the course of 2023 as consumers worry about their financial situation," said

Serhad Doken, Adeia's Chief Technology Officer.

Viewer engagement, he added, is the key to addressing this phenomenon because it can contribute to establishing points of competitive differentiation while attracting and retaining viewers.

"Effective engagement strategies require data collection, analysis and the utilization of intelligent technologies -- such as artificial intelligence and machine learning -- to understand audiences and their preferences better. Executed properly, these strategies can open new lines of dialogue with viewers and create higher levels of interactivity and intimacy. It also creates opportunities to establish and develop a sense of digital community,"

Doken said.

Parks Associates and Adeia will also host the free webinar "AVOD, FAST, Freemium: Effective Advertising in the New Video Landscape," September 19 at 11 am CT.

