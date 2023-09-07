Ssi Introduces New Lineup Of High-Performance Self-Error Correcting Transponders

Self-Error Correcting Transponders

SSI's new self-error correcting transponder lineup includes its Archer, Altair, Zenith, Genesis, Agena, and Alcor transponder designs. These transponders incorporate advanced algorithms to ensure accurate and reliable data transmission. They effectively eliminate errors caused by data corruption such as bit-flips, resulting in enhanced data integrity and reduced communication errors.

"SSI's enhanced self-error correcting vehicle transponders set new standards for accuracy, reliability, and data integrity in the Automatic Vehicle Identification industry," said Robert Karr, CEO at SSI. "We are excited to offer a solution that provides unmatched accuracy and reliability, contributing to dependable and more efficient transportation systems."

For more information about SSI's enhanced error correcting vehicle transponders, contact SSI at [email protected] . For more information about the evolution of transponder data integrity in vehicle transponders, please refer to our white paper recently published by SSI.

