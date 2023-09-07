Robinson will officially step into her new role effective immediately.

TopRank Marketing Ignites Next Phase of Growth, Appoints Marketing Leader Donna Robinson as CEO

Former CEO of Collective Measures, Robinson brings a seven-year legacy of steering significant agency growth and innovation. Her appointment is poised to secure TopRank Marketing's position as a cutting-edge force in B2B content, search and influencer marketing.

Co-Founders Lee Odden and Susan Misukanis are set to transition into advisory roles on the TopRank Marketing Board of Directors, providing strategic counsel while entrusting the day-to-day leadership to Robinson.

"The appointment of Donna Robinson isn't just a new chapter for TopRank Marketing; it's a game-changer for the entire B2B marketing ecosystem. Donna's strategic acumen, backed by a proven ability to propel agency growth, equipswith the firepower to scale new heights," stated Susan Misukanis.

Robinson echoed the optimism for the agency's future, stating:

On his transition, Lee Odden shared, "As a respected thought leader and solutions provider to some of the top B2B brands in the world, TopRank Marketing's foundation for expansion has been well established. With Donna Robinson as President and CEO, we are ready to accelerate that growth and create the impact for our clients this exceptional team is capable of."

By bringing Robinson on board, TopRank Marketing aims to accelerate its growth trajectory, particularly focusing on integrating emerging technologies, strengthening its customer-centric approach, and solidifying its reputation as a thought leader in the evolving B2B landscape.

ABOUT TOPRANK MARKETING

TopRank Marketing is a strategic marketing partner to some of the world's top B2B marketing brands including Adobe, LinkedIn and DocuSign. The agency's Best Answer Content Marketing solutions provide an integrated mix of content, search, social and influencer marketing that grow brand reach, increase customer engagement and drive new business.

