Vehya Achieves Gdpr Compliance, Ensuring Data Privacy In Global Markets

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a law established within the European Union (EU) with the aim of safeguarding individuals' data rights and imposing stringent data protection criteria on entities. Even though GDPR originates in the EU, it applies to non-EU organizations handling the personal data of EU citizens. Whether email addresses in marketing lists or IP addresses of website visitors, collecting EU personal data mandates GDPR compliance, enforced through international cooperation and mutual assistance treaties.

Vehya has successfully attained GDPR compliance as it expands its reach into global markets. Ensuring GDPR compliance is crucial for Vehya due to their array of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions , where they recognize the significant implications for data privacy and security within the EV sector.

"As a technology company, it is important we have the highest levels of privacy for our customers, and

GDPR

has some of the highest standards in the world. We are excited about achieving

GDPR

compliance and the opportunities for Vehya in Europe,"

explained William McCoy, Vehya's CEO.

GDPR serves as a foundational framework for data protection and privacy in the EU and has far-reaching implications for companies worldwide. For Vehya, which aims to expand its operations globally, compliance with GDPR is not just a legal requirement but a strategic imperative.

It builds trust among European users and potential customers, reassuring them that their personal data will be handled with utmost care and transparency.



"It's a great honor that our users entrustwith their personal information. This trust places uponan even greater responsibility to foon data protection at the core of every feature we develop, every line of code we write, and every product update we roll out. Simply put,

GDPR

isn't just about compliance. It's our commitment to data privacy, and it's woven into the very fabric of our company culture,"

said Leonidas Panagiotou, Vehya's Chief Technology Officer

Vehya places essential importance on compliance by diligently integrating transparency and robust data protection measures into its system. To ensure transparency, Vehya adopts a clear and accessible data governance framework, providing users with a comprehensive understanding of how their data is collected, used, and shared. Privacy policies and terms of service are easily accessible, and users are informed about any changes in data practices.

"As a key part of the growth strategy CEO William McCoy

laid out to me for Vehya, accomplishing

GDPR

compliance is critical to that success. Vehya's goal has never been to be a North American solution but a Global solution. This is another tangible and real step William and his team at Vehya are taking in their mission to support electrification for all," added

Jason Bandy, Vehya's Strategic and Compliance Advisor.



Vehya's dedication to data privacy, security, and ethical standards in today's tech environment is exemplified by the achievement of GDPR compliance. Through its adoption of GDPR, Vehya is well-prepared to sustain its global growth, encourage sustainable technologies, and protect the rights and privacy of individuals throughout European markets.

About Vehya

Vehya is a leading marketplace dedicated to facilitating the adoption of sustainable technologies, including EV chargers, solar panels, and battery storage, for individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit

