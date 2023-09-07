Visual Studio Magazine Announces 2023 Reader's Choice Award Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woodland Hills, CA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine today announced the winners of its 29th annual Reader's Choice Awards. As always, the winners reflect the diverse preferences of our readers, spotlighting the most outstanding tools and services across numercategories, all connected to the Visual Studio ecosystem.
As we adapted to another year of ever-evolving development landscapes, developers once again leaned on trusted tools and services, while also embracing innovative solutions that cater to contemporary needs, especially around remote collaboration, data science, and artificial intelligence.
David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine, commented,“This year -- the dawn of AI-assisted software development -- has thrown unique challenges to the developer community. From navigating new work dynamics to rapidly changing technology paradigms, developers continue to showcase their resilience and adaptability. Our annual Reader's Choice Awards highlights the tools and services that truly made a difference. It is a synthesis of feedback from those at the heart of software development, offering a genuine perspective on the top-tier solutions in the market."
Across the 43-pcategories, more than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively.
Full results of the survey are available at .
Here is the list of the top award recipients for each individual category:
Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF)
DevExpress Universal Subscription Telerik UI for WinForms Syncfusion Essential Studio for WinForms
Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML)
DevExpess DXperience Subscription Infragistics Ignite UI Telerik DevCraft
Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.)
DevExpress DevExtreme Subscription Nevron Open Vision (NOV) -T Syncfusion Essential Studio for Flutter -T LEADTOOLS Pro Suite
Component: Grid and Spreadsheet
DevExpress Grid Control Syncfusion Essential Grid Infragistics Ignite UI for Angular
Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow
DevExpress Chart Control Combit List & Label Telerik KendoReact Charts
Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing
LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditor Aspose.Imaging
Component: Mapping/GIS
ArcGIS Runtime API for DevExpress Map Control Telerik UI for ASPCore Map
Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode
DevExpress Rich Text Editor LEADTOOLS Barcode Pro ComponentOne WinForms
Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon
DevExpress Ribbon & Toolbar Telerik UI for WinForms RibbonBar GrapeCity ComponentOne
Component: Multi-Document Processing
DevExpress Office File API Aspose.Total Syncfusion File-Format libraries
Blazor Components and Tools
DevExpress Blazor UI Telerik UI for Blazor Infragistics Ignite UI for Blazor
Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools
DevExpress XAF PostSharp Ultimate Altova UModel
Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools
JetBrains dotTrace Telerik Fiddler Everywhere Progress Telerik Fiddler Everywhere
General Development Tools (includes IDEs)
JetBrains ReSharper Arm Development Studio -T Qt Framework -T Devart dotConnect Universal
Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions
VisualSVN JetBrains TeamCity Atlassian Bitbucket
ALM, SCM and Requirements Management
VisualSVN Server Modern Requirements4DevOps CollaTeamForge
BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio
DevExpress BI Dashboard SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise
Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking
Atlassian JIRA BugZilla Asana
Software Architecture
Lucid -T Visual Paradigm -T Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect Pulumi Infrastructure as Code
Software Testing and Quality Assurance
DevExpress TestCafe Ranorex Studio Telerik Test Studio
FTP, Email and Network Connectivity
Aspose.Email n software IPWorks -T SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server -T Catalyst Development SocketTools Edition
Reporting, Analysis and Visualization
combit List & Label DevExpress Reporting SAP Crystal Reports, version for Visual Studio
Databases, Data Development and Modeling
DevExpress XPO InfluxDB Cloud RavenDB NoSQL Database
SharePoint Components and Tooling
Bamboo Project Management Suite ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint Nevron SharePoint Vision
PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools
DevExpress PDF Control Aspose.PDF Syncfusion Essential PDF library
Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks
DevExpress MAUI & Xamarin UI Telerik UI for MAUI Syncfusion Essential Studio for MAUI
Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools
GrapeCity Documents CData ADOProviders RemObjects Software Remoting SDK
Inteof Things
GHI Electronics SITCore - C# on a Chip TinyCLR Node-RED
Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks
DevExpress React Controls Infragistics Ultimate Devsense PHP Tools for Visual Studio
Productivity Tools
DevExpress CodeRush for Visual Studio Infragistics App Builder SonarLint
Content Management Systems
KentCMS Umbr Progress Sitefinity
Cloud Development Tools
VMware vCloud Suite LEADTOOLS Hosted Cloud Services Clumsyleaf Software AzureXplorer for Visual Studio
Security & Copy Protection
DevExpress App Security API Novalys Visual Guard CrypKey Instant
Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools
InstallAware for Windows Installer Revenera InstallShield Codeship
Parallel and Multicore Development Tools
PostSharp Threading Intel Parallel Studio XE Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDK
Web Hosting
GoDaddy Bluehost DiscountASP
Help Authoring
Adobe RoboHelp HelpScribble DiSoftware HelpSmith
DevOps
Dynatrace Micro FoEnterprise Developer for VIsual Studio on Azure CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise
Developer Training Resources
Pluralsight Coursera Learning Tree
Specialized Search Engines
Elasticsearch dtSearch Engine Open Semantic Search
Containers & Docker
Docker Development Tools Amazon Elastic Container Service Red Hat Container Development Kit
AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning
DevExpress Dashboard GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise Bold BI by Syncfusion
Software Development Service Providers
Telerik App Development Services jQWidgets Smart UI iThink 365
