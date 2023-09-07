Visual Studio Magazine Announces 2023 Reader's Choice Award Winners

As we adapted to another year of ever-evolving development landscapes, developers once again leaned on trusted tools and services, while also embracing innovative solutions that cater to contemporary needs, especially around remote collaboration, data science, and artificial intelligence.

David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine, commented,“This year -- the dawn of AI-assisted software development -- has thrown unique challenges to the developer community. From navigating new work dynamics to rapidly changing technology paradigms, developers continue to showcase their resilience and adaptability. Our annual Reader's Choice Awards highlights the tools and services that truly made a difference. It is a synthesis of feedback from those at the heart of software development, offering a genuine perspective on the top-tier solutions in the market."

Across the 43-pcategories, more than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively.

Full results of the survey are available at .

Here is the list of the top award recipients for each individual category:

Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF)



DevExpress Universal Subscription

Telerik UI for WinForms Syncfusion Essential Studio for WinForms

Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML)



DevExpess DXperience Subscription

Infragistics Ignite UI Telerik DevCraft

Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.)



DevExpress DevExtreme Subscription

Nevron Open Vision (NOV) -T

Syncfusion Essential Studio for Flutter -T LEADTOOLS Pro Suite

Component: Grid and Spreadsheet



DevExpress Grid Control

Syncfusion Essential Grid Infragistics Ignite UI for Angular

Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow



DevExpress Chart Control

Combit List & Label Telerik KendoReact Charts

Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing



LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro

Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditor Aspose.Imaging

Component: Mapping/GIS



ArcGIS Runtime API for

DevExpress Map Control Telerik UI for ASPCore Map

Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode



DevExpress Rich Text Editor

LEADTOOLS Barcode Pro ComponentOne WinForms

Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon



DevExpress Ribbon & Toolbar

Telerik UI for WinForms RibbonBar GrapeCity ComponentOne

Component: Multi-Document Processing



DevExpress Office File API

Aspose.Total Syncfusion File-Format libraries

Blazor Components and Tools



DevExpress Blazor UI

Telerik UI for Blazor Infragistics Ignite UI for Blazor

Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools



DevExpress XAF

PostSharp Ultimate Altova UModel

Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools



JetBrains dotTrace

Telerik Fiddler Everywhere Progress Telerik Fiddler Everywhere

General Development Tools (includes IDEs)



JetBrains ReSharper

Arm Development Studio -T

Qt Framework -T Devart dotConnect Universal

Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions



VisualSVN

JetBrains TeamCity Atlassian Bitbucket

ALM, SCM and Requirements Management



VisualSVN Server

Modern Requirements4DevOps CollaTeamForge

BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio



DevExpress BI Dashboard

SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise

Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking



Atlassian JIRA

BugZilla Asana

Software Architecture



Lucid -T

Visual Paradigm -T

Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect Pulumi Infrastructure as Code

Software Testing and Quality Assurance



DevExpress TestCafe

Ranorex Studio Telerik Test Studio

FTP, Email and Network Connectivity



Aspose.Email

n software IPWorks -T

SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server -T Catalyst Development SocketTools Edition

Reporting, Analysis and Visualization



combit List & Label

DevExpress Reporting SAP Crystal Reports, version for Visual Studio

Databases, Data Development and Modeling



DevExpress XPO

InfluxDB Cloud RavenDB NoSQL Database

SharePoint Components and Tooling



Bamboo Project Management Suite

ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint Nevron SharePoint Vision

PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools



DevExpress PDF Control

Aspose.PDF Syncfusion Essential PDF library

Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks



DevExpress MAUI & Xamarin UI

Telerik UI for MAUI Syncfusion Essential Studio for MAUI

Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools



GrapeCity Documents

CData ADOProviders RemObjects Software Remoting SDK

Inteof Things



GHI Electronics SITCore - C# on a Chip

TinyCLR Node-RED

Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks



DevExpress React Controls

Infragistics Ultimate Devsense PHP Tools for Visual Studio

Productivity Tools



DevExpress CodeRush for Visual Studio

Infragistics App Builder SonarLint

Content Management Systems



KentCMS

Umbr Progress Sitefinity

Cloud Development Tools



VMware vCloud Suite

LEADTOOLS Hosted Cloud Services Clumsyleaf Software AzureXplorer for Visual Studio

Security & Copy Protection



DevExpress App Security API

Novalys Visual Guard CrypKey Instant

Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools



InstallAware for Windows Installer

Revenera InstallShield Codeship

Parallel and Multicore Development Tools



PostSharp Threading

Intel Parallel Studio XE Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDK

Web Hosting



GoDaddy

Bluehost DiscountASP

Help Authoring



Adobe RoboHelp

HelpScribble DiSoftware HelpSmith

DevOps



Dynatrace

Micro FoEnterprise Developer for VIsual Studio on Azure CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise

Developer Training Resources



Pluralsight

Coursera Learning Tree

Specialized Search Engines



Elasticsearch

dtSearch Engine Open Semantic Search

Containers & Docker



Docker Development Tools

Amazon Elastic Container Service Red Hat Container Development Kit

AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning



DevExpress Dashboard

GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise Bold BI by Syncfusion

Software Development Service Providers



Telerik App Development Services

jQWidgets Smart UI iThink 365

###

