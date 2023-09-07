Eyenovia To Present At Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYEN), a commercial-stage ophthalmic technology company commercializing MydcombiTM (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray for mydriasis) and developing the Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product candidates for presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced management will deliver a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is taking place on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
| Format:
| On-Demand
| Available:
| Beginning Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00am ET
| Webcast:
|
The Eyenovia management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with Eyenovia at the conference should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.
About Eyenovia, Inc.
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis, as well as the ongoing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression (partnered with Bausch+Lomb). For more information, visit Eyenovia.
The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations .
Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(646) 751-4363
Eyenovia Media Contact:
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
Eyenovia
