Eyenovia To Present At Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYEN), a commercial-stage ophthalmic technology company commercializing MydcombiTM (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray for mydriasis) and developing the Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product candidates for presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced management will deliver a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is taking place on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: On-Demand Available: Beginning Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00am ET Webcast:

The Eyenovia management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with Eyenovia at the conference should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis, as well as the ongoing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression (partnered with Bausch+Lomb).

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations .

