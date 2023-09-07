Tru Staffing Partners Launches Direct-To-Consumer Professional Services Division

“Too often, we speak to job seekers who are passed over for jobs because they did not interview well. Since our inception in 2010, TRU has placed thousands of job seekers from early career all the way to seasoned executives. One of TRU's greatest differentiators has been our excellence in preparing candidates for interviews and negotiating on their behalf,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners.“For all active job seekers in any discipline who want unique competitive advantage to radically enhance the likelihood of getting an offer, TRU now directly provides interview preparation, rehearsal, and negotiation support services in three tiers of engagement.”

Each tier will provide job seekers with up to two hours of one-on-one time with an experienced TRU executive dedicated to providing tailored guidance and insights, broken down into 30-minute or 1-hour increments. The tiers include:

For candidates interviewing with current TRU clients, nothing changes: If TRU is representing an organization and a job seeker is interviewing through TRU with that organization, there is never a fee to the job seeker. And TRU will always prepare job seekers for interviews with our customers.

“Having worked with TRU for more than a decade and been represented by TRU in multiple jobs, including my current role as CEO of High Impact and a previrole as a sales executive, I can attest to the expertise they bring to providing guidance to job seekers,” said John Reikes, CEO, High Impact.“As a client of TRU, I also see the positive difference in how their candidates perform on job interviews.”

In addition to direct-to-consumer pricing, TRU offers discounted pricing for bundled services direct to businesses looking to provide outplacement support to departing employees, and universities -particularly law schools - seeking competitive advantage for graduates. Click here to request a quote .

For more information about TRU Staffing Partners' professional services offerings, or to schedule an appointment and pay online, visit .

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity.

