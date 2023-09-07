Human Augmentation Market Size To Surpass Usd 645.93 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 21.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune,India, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights Global Human Augmentation Market size was valued at USD 143.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 645.93 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM shares this information in its report titled Human Augmentation Market Forecast, 2023-2030. Human augmentation, also referred to as Human 2.0, encompasses advanced technologies employed to enhance and elevate human capabilities, encompassing areas such as health, performance, and quality of life. The market's growth is primarily fueled by the increasing adoption of AR/VR devices and a growing user base for exoskeleton technologies within the human augmentation sector.

Request a Sample PDF -

Key Industry Development March 2023: NVIDIA launched four inference platforms for large language models, enabling rapid development of AI-powered specialized applications. Key Takeaways-

Human Augmentation Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 645.93 Billion in 2030

The development of technologies like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality has continued throughout the past ten years.

Many sensitive personal data points are needed for advanced technology, which raises safety and security issues. Human Augmentation Market Size in North America was USD 62.57 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report- “Companies leading the Digital Signature Market are Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.) (U.S.), Magic Leap, Inc. (U.S.), ReWalk Robotics (U.S.), SAMSUNG (South Korea), B-Temia (Canada), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S), Ekso Bionics (U.S.), Vuzix (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 645.93 Billion Base Year 2022 Human Augmentation Market Size in 2022 USD 143.05 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Technology, Device, Application, Regional





Browse Complete Report Details:





Drivers and Restraints-

Advancing Smart Wearables with Sensors, Semiconductors, and AI Propel Market Evolution

The rapid evolution of smart wearable devices is being propelled by advancements in sensors, semiconductors, and AI, both currently and in the foreseeable future. PwC's report highlights that smart wearable technologies offer benefits such as enhanced nutrition, improved access to medical data, exercise monitoring, increased patient engagement in clinical decisions, and more precise disease diagnosis. The growing demand and continuevolution of smart wearables are expected to drive market expansion.

However, the human augmentation market growth may be stifled by concerns over data security and the requirement for high capital expenditure.





Segments

By Technology



Wearable

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Exoskeleton Intelligent Virtual Assistant

By Device



Body Worn Non-Body Worn

By Application



Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Sports & Utility

Media & Entertainment

Education Others (Construction, Energy & Power)





Regional Insights-

North America's Prominence Led by Technological Prowess and R&D Investments

With 43.7% of the global market share, North America emerges as the most promising region, underpinned by its technological advancement, early technology adoption, and substantial investments in research and development.

The Europe market is anticipated to surge due to robot-driven medical innovation in countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, thereby boosting human augmentation technology adoption.





Quick Buy - Human Augmentation Market-





Competitive Landscape-

Strategic Collaborations and Technological Integration Shape Market Dynamics

Prominent participants in the market are actively pursuing mergers and partnerships to conceptualize and provide cutting-edge solutions that align with customer demands. Additionally, a subset of these players are directing their efforts toward seamlessly integrating advanced technologies, resulting in adaptable solutions and distinctive features. Furthermore, governmental initiatives play a pivotal role in enabling SMEs to bolster their online business presence, tcontributing to the expansion of the market.





FAQ's

How big is the Human Augmentation Market ?

Human Augmentation Market size was USD 143.05 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Human Augmentation Market growing?

The Human Augmentation Market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports-

Wearable Technology Market Size, Key Technology And Industry Trends Till 2029

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Industry Share and Total Revenue Growth Rate Till 2029

Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share And Major Industry Players Forecast (2022-2029)

Exoskeleton Systems Market Size, Share And Development By 2029





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:

Attachment

Human Augmentation Market

Accounting Software Market

Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Retail Cloud Market

Virtual Reality in Aerospace and Defense Market

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

Vehicle Tracking Device Market

Depth Sensing Market

Location-Based Services Market

Digital Signage Market

Verticle Farming Market

Virtual Sensors Market

DevOps Market

3D Audio Market

Telecommunication Market

Predictive Maintenance Market

Sensing Cable Market

Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market

Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market

Gaming Consoles Market

Customer Self-Service Software Market





Human Augmentation Market Forecast, 2023 – 2030 Tags Human Augmentation Market Size Human Augmentation Market Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />