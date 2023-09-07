Growing Health Awareness And Popularity Of Active Lifestyles Drives Sports Apparel Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Apparel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sports apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% during 2023-2030. This report on global sports apparel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global sports apparel market by segmenting the market based on product, material, type of printing, sport, end-user, distribution channel and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Sports Apparel Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
Growing Health Awareness and Popularity of Active Lifestyles Increasing Huge Number of Participants in the NumerSports Activities Increasing Sports League Activities Across the Globe Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials and Advanced Technologies
Market Challenges
Fluctuation in the Prices of Raw Materials Increasing Availability of Cheaper and Low Quality based Product Commercialization of Fake Sports Apparel Products in the Market
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2022 Historical Period: 2018-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Product
Tops & T-shirts Pants & Tights Surf and Swimwear Sweaters and Hoodies
Market by Material
Synthetic Nylon Polyester Others Natural Cotton Viscose Linen Hemp Others
Market by Type of Printing
Water Based Pigment Silicone Emboss Reflective Transfer Glitter High Density Others
Market by Sport
Soccer Basketball Baseball Others
Market by End-User
Market by Distribution Channel
Specialty Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Adidas AG, Nike Inc. Amer Sports Corporation Banana Republic Billabong International Limited Blacks Leisure Group Plc, Gap Inc. Columbia Sportswear Company Everlast Worldwide Inc. Jockey International Lotto Sport Old Navy Ralph Lauren Corporation Under Armour Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Sports Apparel Market Sports Apparel Market Tags Men Sport Appare Mens Sport Appare Sportswear Sweater Swimwear Womens Sports Apparel id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />
MENAFN07092023004107003653ID1107026639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.