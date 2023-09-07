Growing Health Awareness And Popularity Of Active Lifestyles Drives Sports Apparel Market

The report presents a clear picture of the global sports apparel market by segmenting the market based on product, material, type of printing, sport, end-user, distribution channel and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Sports Apparel Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers



Growing Health Awareness and Popularity of Active Lifestyles

Increasing Huge Number of Participants in the NumerSports Activities

Increasing Sports League Activities Across the Globe Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials and Advanced Technologies

Market Challenges



Fluctuation in the Prices of Raw Materials

Increasing Availability of Cheaper and Low Quality based Product Commercialization of Fake Sports Apparel Products in the Market

Historical & Forecast Period



Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Product



Tops & T-shirts

Pants & Tights

Surf and Swimwear Sweaters and Hoodies

Market by Material



Synthetic

Nylon

Polyester

Others

Natural

Cotton

Viscose

Linen

Hemp Others

Market by Type of Printing



Water Based

Pigment

Silicone Emboss

Reflective Transfer

Glitter

High Density Others

Market by Sport



Soccer

Basketball

Baseball Others

Market by End-User



Men

Women Children

Market by Distribution Channel



Specialty Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Adidas AG, Nike Inc.

Amer Sports Corporation

Banana Republic

Billabong International Limited

Blacks Leisure Group Plc, Gap Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Everlast Worldwide Inc.

Jockey International

Lotto Sport

Old Navy

Ralph Lauren Corporation Under Armour Inc.

