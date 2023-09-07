Nogin Named A Finalist For The Saas Awards 2023

Now in its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to celebrate the ultimate SaaS innovations across the globe. Entries were received from North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia. The program's categories for 2023 cover a broad gamut of industries with innovative SaaS solutions.

“Year after year, we are thrilled by the intensity of the competition and innovation showcased in each entry. The quality of this year's submissions indicates a thrilling competition ahead in the next stages of the program. Identifying which of these exceptional SaaS solutions comes out absolutely on top will not be easy,” James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said.“The organizations announced today as finalists, including Nogin, embody the remarkable quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our esteemed panel of judges is delighted to recognize such world-beating SaaS innovators.”

Nogin's Intelligent Commerce offers state-of-the-art technology for brand leaders aiming to drive superior growth through an exceptional online experience. This full-stack ecommerce solution delivers unparalleled personalization and automation without the cost, complexity, time, and risk associated with a traditional enterprise platform. Tailored for brands selling directly to consumers and via online channels, Nogin alleviates operational challenges, enabling its clients to foon their products and brand development.

Jonathan Huberman, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Nogin, said:“We are thrilled to have been recognized as a finalist at The SaaS Awards 2023. This is a testament to our unwavering dedication and commitment to constantly innovate for the benefit of our clients. We are honored to be named alongside many leading SaaS organizations.”



