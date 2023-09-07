New Class Of 40 Under 40 In Public Health Reflects Resilient And Impactful Workforce

“The professionals chosen for the 40 Under 40 in Public Health Class of 2023 demonstrate the determination, commitment, innovation, and resilience of the public health field,” said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, which launched the program in 2019.“Their work is strengthening communities and improving lives, and I look forward to following their careers and learning from them.”

Beatrice Abiero, Instacart

James Bell III, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Jana Blomberg, St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services

Karla Buru, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

Charles Chima, City of Sioux Falls

Shelly Choo, Maryland Department of Health

Shamaree Cromartie Jones, Virginia Department of Health

Mallory Cyr, Association of Maternal Child Health Programs

Deanna D'Amore, Norwalk Health Department

Nelson Dunlap, Meharry Medical College

Omar Estrada, Colorado Department of Education

Jervelle Fort, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

Katarina Grande, Public Health Madison & Dane County

Erika Gutierrez Martinez, City of Laredo Health Department

Hana Hinkle, University of Illinois College of Medicine

Alicia Justice, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

Stacey Kallem, Philadelphia Department of Public Health

Nebu Kolenchery, St. Louis County Department of Public Health

Jessica Kristy, Naugatuck Valley Health District

David Lee, Public Health Accreditation Board

Brittany Lobo, Sonoma County Department of Health Services

Erin Mann, University of Minnesota

Keila Marlin, Mecklenburg County Health Department

Lucas McKinnon, City and County of Honolulu

Amanda Monroy, Pima County Health Department

Heather Pangelinan, Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation

Rebecca Rehr, Maryland League of Conservation Voters

Carolyn Rhodebeck, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Sadé Richardson, University of Michigan School of Public Health

Katrina Saphrey, Virginia Department of Health - Crater Health District

Trinidad Solis, Fresno County Department of Public Health

Dwayne Steward, Equitas Health

Treemanisha Stewart, Sauk County Public Health

Eric Tang, California Department of Public Health

Kayla Tilton, Fraser Communications

Paula Tran, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Salomeh Wagaw, Riverside University Health System - Public Health

Julian Watkins, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Keeley White, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Tooka Zokaie, California Dental Association

*Affiliations are current as of the time of nomination.

A panel of public health leaders evaluated nominees for their leadership and contributions to their community's health. Previhonorees have gone on to strengthen their professional networks, hone and expand their skills, and advance into senior roles in state and local health departments, nonprofits, and other organizations.

“I'm thrilled to see ASTHO members, staff, and affiliates again have been honored with de Beaumont's 40 Under 40 in Public Health award,” said Michael Fraser, PhD, CEO at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO).“Each honoree is working hard to make our country healthier and create a more equitable future. I'm proud of the winners and can't wait to see what they accomplish next.”

Lori Tremmel Freeman, MBA, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), said,“Strengthening our public health workforce is one of NACCHO's top priorities, and the work of local health departments is vital to the health and economic strength of our country. I want to congratulate the new class of 40 Under 40 in Public Health, and particularly the 16 honorees who are doing such great work in local health departments to help ensure the safety of the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the water we drink. They are on the front lines of addressing complex and emerging issues, like the opioid crisis and the re-emergence of vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Laura Magaña, PhD, MS, president and CEO of the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH), said the new 40 Under 40 in Public Health leaders will inspire future professionals.“As an association dedicated to strengthening the public health workforce by working with our member schools and programs to educate the next generation of leaders, we could not be prouder to be able to recognize all of the honorees of this prestigiprogram,” she said.“These dedicated professionals truly epitomize the value of a public health education with their varicareer paths enabling them to play a vital role in advancing health in their communities.”

For more information about the honorees and their accomplishments, visit .

About the de Beaumont Foundation

The de Beaumont Foundation creates and invests in bold solutions that improve the health of communities across the country. Its mission is to advance policy, build partnerships, and strengthen public health to create communities where everyone can achieve their best possible health. For more information, visit .

