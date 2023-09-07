Global Unmanned Composites Market Size Projected To Surge $6800 Mn Growth By 2030, Exhibit A Cagr Of 14.5%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Unmanned Composites Market By Type (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)), By Application (Interior And Exterior), By Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), AutonomUnderwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), AutonomShip, Passenger Drone), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Unmanned Composites Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2300 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 6800 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.” What are Unmanned Composites? How big is the Unmanned Composites Industry? Report Overview: The global unmanned composites market size was worth around USD 2300 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6800 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.5% between 2023 and 2030. The unmanned composites market sees the development, production, and distribution of composite-built unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones. The term "composite" refers to a set of different components that, when combined together, result in the production of a substance that possesses special chemical or physical properties that are not present in the separate components. Because of their light weight and high resistance to damage, unmanned composites are well suited for use in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for a variety of tasks including surveillance, reconnaissance, and airborne mapping. In tandem with the rising need for unmanned aircraft in the commercial, military, and client sectors, the market for unmanned composite materials is growing at a rapid rate. firms that create and produce composite materials as well as firms that create and sell unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) made of these materials are included in this market. Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - (A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contactfor more information.) Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 209+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

Global Unmanned Composites Market: Growth Factors The industry is being driven forward by the increasing need for lightweight unmanned systems. Composite materials are in great demand because they may produce lighter structures and better unmanned systems. This has led to an increase in the demand for composite materials. For example, there is a significant demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) utilised by the military as a result of its application in maritime patrol, armed attacks, search and rescue operations, and aerial surveillance. As a direct consequence of this, there is a rise in the need for unmanned composites, which is driving the expansion of the market for unmanned composites around the globe. These types of unmanned aerial vehicles make use of specialised composite materials like boron fibre and aramid fibre. The Unmanned Composites Market and Its Limiting Factors The slowing of market expansion due to the high costs and difficulties of the production method There is a possibility that the cost of composite materials will be higher than that of traditional materials such as aluminium or steel. As a consequence of this, unmanned systems that utilise composites may have higher starting prices, which may restrict their application in industries that are sensitive to price changes. In addition, the fabrication of composite components can be a difficult process that calls for the use of specialised instruments as well as a large amount of labour. Because of its complexity, production timelines and costs may be extended as a result. As a result, it is anticipated that this will act as a barrier to the expansion of the unmanned composites sector throughout the time under consideration. Opportunities Available on the Unmanned Composites Market The increasing number of new product launches presents a lucrative prospect for market expansion. During the time period covered by this projection, the increasing number of product launches is anticipated to present a significant potential for the expansion of the worldwide unmanned composites market. For example, in March 2023, ARRIS, a cutting-edge producer that enables high-performance thermoplastic composites at scale for mass-market goods and industrial applications, just announced "Structural Flax" as a new sustainable fibre material. "Structural Flax" is made from flax, which is a type of plant fibre. According to ARRIS, flax fibre composites used for structural applications have a carbon footprint that is 5% lower than that of carbon fibre composites. Therefore, the introduction of this kind of product into the market has the potential to present a fruitful prospect for the expansion of revenue. The Problems Facing the Unmanned Composites Market The lack of quality control and restricted recycling choices represents a significant barrier to the market's expansion. When it comes to ensuring the quality and dependability of composite components, it is absolutely essential to do so, particularly in industries as safety-conscias aviation. It is possible that meeting the stringent certification criteria will be challenging, time-consuming, and expensive. Additionally, recycling composite materials and disposing of them in an environmentally responsible manner are frequently challenging endeavours. This causes problems for the ecosystem and may cause one to wonder about the consequences that composite waste will have in the long run. As a result, this situation constitutes a significant barrier to market expansion.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2300 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 6800 million CAGR Growth Rate 14.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players TORAY INDUSTRIES, Hexcel Corporation INC., Stratasys Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Gurit, Solvay, Owens Corning, Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Renegade Materials Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, Unitech Aerospace, Carbon by Design, Lavoisier Composites, Northrop Grumman, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, NoComposites & GRP, AZoNetwork and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., and others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, By Platform, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Unmanned Composites Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for unmanned composites is broken down into distinct submarkets according to characteristics such as type, platform, region, and application.

Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), and Boron Fibre Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) are the four submarkets that make up the global market for carbon fibre reinforced polymers. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) segment will hold the majority of the market share. It is common knowledge that carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) has an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio. This quality is given a high priority in the design of unmanned systems since it is vital to decrease weight while maintaining structural integrity. As a result, the design places a premium on this quality. The reduced weight of CFRP components is advantagefor unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These components also help unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and undersea vehicles (UUVs) become more agile and lengthen the duration of their flight endurance. In addition, as a result of its exceptional resistance to corrosion, chemicals, and other environmental factors, this is an excellent choice for use in unmanned systems that must operate in difficult conditions, such as those found in maritime environments and regions with harsh climates. These systems have a longer lifespan as a result of their greater resilience, which reduces the amount of maintenance and downtime that is required for them. As a result, boosting the growth of the market over the course of the anticipated time.

Interior and exterior are the two sub-markets that make up the overall Unmanned Composites sector. This division is based on the application.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), autonomunderwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), autonomships, and passenger drones are the segments that make up the worldwide unmanned composites market. Over the course of the forecast time period, it is anticipated that the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) segment will hold the biggest market share. UAVs, which are often commonly referred to as drones, are used rather regularly in a wide variety of military missions as well as in the aviation business. There has been an increase in the demand for military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are typically utilised for aerial surveillance, law enforcement, search and rescue missions, armed attacks, and marine patrol. The need for composites is increasing as a result of the use of specialised composites, such as boron and aramid fibre, in the construction of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). As a result, driving the expansion of the market.

The global Unmanned Composites market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)



Carbon Fiber

Matrix

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)



Glass Fiber

Matrix

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)



Aramid Fiber

Matrix

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)



Boron Fiber Matrix

By Application



Interior



Cabin



Sandwich Panel

Deck

Exterior



Fuselage



Engine



Wing



Rotor Blade



Tail Boom Hull

By Platform



Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)



Class II (150-600 Kg)

Class III (More than 600 Kg)

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)



Medium (200-500 Lbs)



Large (500-1000 Lbs)



Very Large (1000-2000 Lbs)

Extremely Large (More than 2000 Lbs)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)



Small



Large



Medium

Extra Large

AutonomUnderwater Vehicle (AUV)



Man Portable Vehicles



Lightweight Vehicles



Heavyweight Vehicles

Large Vehicles

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)



Small Vehicles



High Capacity Electric Vehicles



Work Class Vehicles

Heavy Work Class Vehicles

AutonomShip Passenger Drone

Browse the full “Unmanned Composites Market By Type (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)), By Application (Interior And Exterior), By Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), AutonomUnderwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), AutonomShip, Passenger Drone), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report At

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Unmanned Composites market include -



TORAY INDUSTRIES

Hexcel Corporation INC.

Stratasys Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Gurit

Solvay

Owens Corning

Materion Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Renegade Materials Corporation

TEIJIN LIMITED

Unitech Aerospace

Carbon by Design

Lavoisier Composites

Northrop Grumman

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

NoComposites & GRP AZoNetwork and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

Key Insights from Primary Research :



According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Unmanned Composites market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 14.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Unmanned Composites market size was valued at around US$ 2300 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 6800 million by 2030.

The global Unmanned Composites market is expected to be driven by several factors such as increasing investment in advanced technology and growing uses of drones in the military & defense sector.

Based on the type, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Based on region, Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Unmanned Composites industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Unmanned Composites Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Unmanned Composites Industry?

What segments does the Unmanned Composites Market cover? How can I receive a free copy of the Unmanned Composites Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, By Platform, and By Region Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis :

Europe is expected to dominate the market growth

Europe is expected to dominate the global unmanned composites market growth over the forecast period. Shipments of unmanned systems from nations including the UK, France, Russia, and Germany are principally responsible for the market growth in this region. The need for composite materials is being supported by the increase in shipments made by unmanned system OEMs situated in these nations. One of the key aspects propelling the unmanned composites market in European nations is the demand for composites to reduce weight.

North America is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period. The aerospace and defense industry in North America, especially the United States, is thriving and primarily depends on composite materials for unmanned systems. This comprises reconnaissance aircraft, drones for surveillance, and military UAVs. The development of composite technology for unmanned applications has been significantly helped by major aerospace and defense firms in North America such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and General Atomics. Moreover, significant investments and finance are attracted to North America for unmanned systems and composite technology firms. Companies engaged in the research, development, and production of unmanned systems and composites receive financial assistance from venture capital firms, government funding, and defense contracts. Thus, this is expected to dominate the market growth in the region.

By Region



North America



U.S.



Canada

Rest of North America

Europe



France



UK



Spain



Germany



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

Unmanned Composites Market Unmanned Composites Market Cap Unmanned Composites Industry Unmanned Composites Materials