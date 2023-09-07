Acentra Health Awarded Contract Extension Overseeing Utilization Management Services For Florida Medicaid

“We are grateful to be recognized for the success of our strong partnership with Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration and this opportunity to continue serving individuals and families who rely on the state's Medicaid program,” said Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer.“Our highly experienced teams live in the communities they serve, understand the challenges to health access, and are passionate about connecting individuals and families with local resources to accelerate better health outcomes.”

According to Acentra Health President and COO, Meghan Harris,“The contract originated in 2011 under eQHealth, which was acquired by Kepro and is now Acentra Health. Services provided span 18 areas of utilization review in fee-for-service Medicaid covering one million Florida beneficiaries, including inpatient acute medical surgical and psychiatric services, and enhanced care coordination for beneficiaries receiving select services. Utilization review also encompasses Medicaid Managed Care carve-out services including behavior analysis and prescribed pediatric extended care (PPEC), which provides continual skilled medical care in a community setting for medically complex children up to age 20. Other services include provider and beneficiary outreach and a call center.”

As a URAC-accredited organization for Health Utilization Management, Acentra Health adheres to the highest standards and best practices in case review backed by experienced, credentialed clinicians and national expert resources. Its utilization and care management programs cover 34 state Medicaid contracts.

The Florida Medicaid contract includes five option years for renewal.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health, formed in 2023 by the merger of industry leaders CNSI and Kepro, combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Visit acentra.

Media Contact:

Janice Moore

VP, Corporate Communications

703-214-3552