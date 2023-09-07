Comprehensive Analysis Of The Global Distributed Unit (Du)/Digital Baseband Unit (Bbu) Market 2023-2027

This report offers an extensive analysis of the global DU/BBU market, encompassing shipments for 2022 and forecasts for 2023-2027. The market is segmented into three product segment types based on the supported radio units (RU):

Furthermore, the product segments are categorized by Duplex Mode, Air Interface, and Frequency Cluster.

Features of the Report

The report encompasses the following features:



Shipments for 2022 and forecasts for 2023-2027 by Product Segment

Shipments for 2022 and forecasts for 2023-2027 by Duplex Mode

Shipments for 2022 and forecasts for 2023-2027 by Air Interface

Shipments for 2022 and forecasts for 2023-2027 by Frequency Cluster Shipments for 2022 and forecasts for 2023-2027 by Region

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary



A review of fake 5G NR launches from 2019-2021 using DSS in North America and Europe.

A review of the global market in 2022 and the continued reliance on China for 5G.

Global DU/BBU forecast for 2023-2027. Summary of the market outlook.

Research Methodology



Acronyms related to DU/BBU by Mobile Generation.

Definitions of BBU architecture for 2G/3G/4G.

Database taxonomy for DU/BBU.

Definitions of 5G DU/CU architecture.

Purpose-built DU/BBU. Open RAN DU (O-DU) and Virtual RAN (vRAN) DU/BBU.

Chapter 1: Overall Market Performance



Analysis of the global market performance in 2022, with China performing strongly while other regions remain weak/stable. Forecast for the global DU/BBU market for 2023-2027.

Chapter 2: 5G NR/ NR Advanced Explained



Explanation of splitting the BBU into the CU and DU. Overview of fronthaul links for and RUs.

Chapter 3: Massive MIMO 5G NR DU (gNodeB) Shipments/Forecast



Definition of the 5G NR DU category.

Analysis of global 5G NR DU shipments for 2021-2022. Forecast for global 5G NR DU shipments for 2023-2027.

Chapter 4: Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G (eNodeB/gNodeB) DU/B



Definition of the Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G DU/BBU category.

Analysis of non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G DU/BBU shipments for 2021-2022. Forecast for non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G DU/BBU shipments for 2023-2027.

Chapter 5: 2G BTS/3G NodeB



Analysis of 2G/3G BBU shipments for 2021-2022. Forecast for 2G/3G BBU shipments for 2023-2027.

Chapter 6: Open RAN/vRAN DU Analysis

Forecast for global Open RAN/vRAN DU/BBU for 2023-2027.

Chapter 7: Geographical Market Analysis



Analysis of the Chinese market as a bright spot in 2022. Regional forecasts for 2023-2027, including North America, Latin America/Caribbean, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Rest of Asia Pacific (ROAP), China, and India.

This report offers valuable insights for stakeholders seeking a comprehensive understanding of the global DU/BBU market trends, forecasts, and regional dynamics. It caters to decision-makers, investors, and professionals looking to navigate the evolving landscape of the digital baseband unit market.

