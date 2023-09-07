Global Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Size To Grow Usd 83.13 Billion By 2032 | Cagr Of 3.8%

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Medical polyoxymethylene (POM), also known as acetal or polyacetal, is a versatile polymer gaining popularity in the healthcare industry. It exhibits excellent mechanical properties, biocompatibility, and chemical resistance, making it suitable for varimedical applications. Medical POM is extensively used in the production of medical devices, surgical instruments, and implantable components due to its high strength, low friction coefficient, and dimensional stability. It offers superior resistance to sterilization methods like steam, ethylene oxide, and gamma irradiation, ensuring the safety and reliability of medical devices. With its biocompatible nature and resistance to body fluids, medical POM is a promising material that enhances the development of advanced medical technologies and improves patient outcomes.

The homopolymer POM segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.7% during the forecast period

Based on the type, the global medical polyoxymethylene market is segmented into homopolymer POM and copolymer POM. The homopolymer POM segment is expected to witness growth in the forecast period. Homopolymer POM is a type of POM that is composed of a single monomer. It offers excellent mechanical properties, such as high tensile strength and stiffness, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. The increasing demand for medical devices, surgical instruments, and implantable components, coupled with the need for materials with high mechanical performance, is driving the growth of the homopolymer POM segment. Its dimensional stability, chemical resistance, and biocompatibility make it a preferred choice in the healthcare industry. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies and cost-effectiveness further contribute to the anticipated growth of the homopolymer POM segment in the forecast period.

The inhalers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period

Based on the application, the global medical polyoxymethylene market is segmented into dialysis machine, handles for surgical instruments, inhalers, insulin pen, medical trays, pharmaceutical closures, and others. The inhalers segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period within the Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) market. This growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is driving the demand for inhalation therapy. Inhalers provide a convenient and effective method for delivering medication directly to the lungs. POM's desirable properties, including high strength, dimensional stability, and biocompatibility, make it an ideal material for inhaler production. Additionally, the rising adoption of dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and metered-dose inhalers (MDIs) in the treatment of respiratory conditions further fuels the growth of the inhalers segment. The advancements in inhaler technologies and the foon patient-centric designs also contribute to the expected growth in this segment.

North America is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 4.1% over the projected period

Based on region, North America is expected to experience higher growth in the forecast period in the Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, the region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high demand for advanced medical technologies, driving the adoption of POM in medical applications. The presence of key market players, research and development facilities, and technological advancements in North America contribute to the market's growth potential. Additionally, increasing investments in the healthcare sector, favorable government policies, and a foon innovation further support the growth of the Medical POM market in North America. These factors, combined, position the region for higher growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global medical polyoxymethylene market include Dow, Celanese Corporation, DuPont, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Jet-Hot, Inc., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, SABIC, Avient Corporation, Innovative Plastics LLC, CLARIANT, Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd., SPI Performance Coatings, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., ICD High Performance Coatings, and EverCoat Industries Sdn Bhd and Among Others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global medical polyoxymethylene market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Medical Polyoxymethylene Market, By Type



Homopolymer POM Copolymer POM

Medical Polyoxymethylene Market, By Application



Dialysis Machine

Handles for Surgical Instruments

Inhalers

Insulin Pen

Medical Trays

Pharmaceutical Closures Others

Medical Polyoxymethylene Market, Regional Analysis



North America







Canada

Mex

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa







Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

