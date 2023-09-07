Cellsmart Launches Its“Drive” Initiative To Map Local 5G Performance Globally With A Street-View Testing Car

It is mapping 5G the same way Google mapped local streets across the globe starting in Spain, France, and thewith more destinations over the coming months.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.