Savit Interactive Bags Seo Mandate For Ageas Federal Life Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Elevate your online presence. Bagged the SEO mandate for Ageas Federal, ensuring they rank higher and attract more customers.
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As part of the mandate, Savit Interactive will concentrate on developing an ROI-driven approach to assist the brand in establishing a strong online identity through its comprehensive SEO services.
Savit Interactive has bagged the SEO mandate for Ageas Federal Life Insurance, a joint venture between Ageas, a multinational insurance giant and India's leading bank, Federal Bank. As part of the assignment, the firm will concentrate on developing an ROI-driven approach to aid in enhancing the brand's online presence, expanding its audience, and boosting sales organically. Integrating the right keywords and working on off-page and on-page SEO, Quora, and backlinks will be a part of this mandate.
Bhavin Thakkar, Founder and director at Savit, commented on the mandate: "We are exhilarated to have Ageas Federal Life Insurance on board. We look forward to offering our finest SEO services with a solution-driven approach to curate an appealing and engaging SEO strategy that will support their business in reaching its target audience".
"We are dedicated to producing excellent results and anticipate a successful partnership," Thakkar added.
Speaking about the collaboration, Vighnesh Shahane, CEO of Ageas Federal, commented:" We are thrilled to partner with Savit Interactive. We have faith that this SEO company will provide the ideal marketing plan and aid in enhancing our web delivery system. We anticipate a fruitful association with them".
Ageas Federal is a leading Life Insurance company in India with excellent insurance and protection plans of varikinds to offer customers an outstanding solution for all types of financial needs. Ageas Federal Life Insurance is a joint venture between a multinational insurance giant, Ageas, based in Europe, and the leading bank of India, Federal Bank. Their purpose is to provide people with a means to live a lifestyle of their choice and the life of their dreams. With varied life Insurance plans such as savings, protection, wealth, child, regular, and group insurance plans for the future, the firm helps people have that life. Ageas Federal is built on solid foundations and aims to have an India that is fearless about the future. Customers trust Ageas Federal Life Insurance as they prioritize them and their claims above everything.
About Savit Interactive:
Savit Interactive is a Mumbai-based SEO services company & agency with many clients across numerglobal industries. Their team of digital marketing experts is leading the digital marketing revolution in India. Businesses affiliated with them see spectacular outcomes that improve their intevisibility since they are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Savit continually aspires to raise the bar for the Digital Marketing sector and, as a result, has won awards like the MSME Awards and the Global Excellence Awards, among others.
Bhavin Thakkar
Savit Interactive
+91 97697 50022
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107026579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.