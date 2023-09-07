Introducing Wayste: Revolutionizing Hauling In The Waste & Recycling Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Wayste, the innovative SaaS solution, revolutionizes waste hauling with user-friendly software, streamlining operations and championing sustainability. We're not just a software provider; as former haulers ourselves, we're your partner in success: committed to driving revenue, optimizing operations, and championing sustainability.” - Mike Behar, Head of Hauler Relations at Wayste.JERSEY CITY, NJ, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Streamlined hauling in the waste and recycling industry is now a reality with the launch of Wayste , a cutting-edge SaaS product designed by the team behind Sourgum Waste, America's First Haulsourcing Platform. Wayste is a software that was built by haulers for haulers to empower them to manage fleets efficiently and drive sustainable growth.
**Modern Tools for a Dynamic Industry**
In an industry where technology has remained stagnant for decades, Wayste brings innovation to the forefront. Through patent-pending technology, Wayste offers haulers user-friendly software and apps that allow them to manage their businesses and fleets from anywhere in the world, all at the click of a button. These automated systems save time and money, enabling cost reductions and capital allocation for business expansion.
**Key Features of Wayste**
Wayste offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to revolutionize the waste and recycling industry. Its dispatch capabilities simplify scheduling, empower drivers with real-time visibility through the Driver App, and track employee productivity efficiently. Billing is made easy with customizable pricing zones and automated invoicing, while robust reporting tools ensure compliance and operational efficiency.
"Wayste is the answer to long-standing challenges in the waste and recycling industry. We're not just a software provider; as former haulers ourselves, we're your partner in success: committed to driving revenue, optimizing operations, and championing sustainability," said Mike Behar , Head of Hauler Relations at Wayste.
**Sustainable Savings and Environmental Responsibility**
Wayste's mission goes beyond profitability. The company is dedicated to achieving zero waste within the industry, resulting in cost savings for haulers. Through environmentally conscipractices such as securing contracts at resource recovery facilities, AI-powered vehicle routing, and an upcycle mentality, Wayste reduces costs and passes on the savings to its partners.
**Wayste + Sourgum: Your Partners in Success**
Wayste's partnership with Sourgum Waste, the company's customer-facing platform, further enhances the hauler experience, ushering in a new era of revenue generation. Qualified Wayste haulers gain access to Sourgum's high volumes of orders without the burden of lead generation and customer service costs. Wayste's wholesaling division is committed to filling schedules, optimizing truck capacity, and ultimately fostering the growth of its partners.
Together, Wayste and Sourgum are redefining the landscape, fostering growth, and enhancing the overall effectiveness of waste management.
**Wayste Pricing Options**
Wayste Lite (Free for Sourgum Partnered Haulers)
- Receive jobs from Sourgum
- Accept or reject jobs at your discretion
- Manage your pricing zones
- Receive payments from Sourgum
Wayste Standard ($25 /driver /month for Sourgum Partnered Haulers)
Includes everything in Lite, plus:
- Dispatch your own jobs
- Track all your assets
- Send notifications to customers
- Send invoices and receive payments for any customer
About Wayste
Wayste is a leading SaaS product developed by haulers for haulers exclusively for the waste and recycling industry. With a mission to transform the industry through innovation and sustainability, Wayste empowers haulers to streamline their operations, increase profitability, and reduce waste. For more information, visit .
*Note: All pricing and product details mentioned in this press release are based on information available as of 9/7/2023, and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, please visit .
