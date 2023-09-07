Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Size To Register Robust Revenue Cagr Over The Forecast Period X Herald







The Therapeutic respiratory devices Market was valued at USD 9680.52 Million in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea is a major driver of the market. As the global population ages and lifestyles change, respiratory conditions become more common, leading to a higher demand for respiratory devices. The aging population is more susceptible to respiratory disorders, which drives the demand for respiratory devices. Older individuals often require devices like oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, and CPAP machines to manage their conditions and improve their quality of life. These are the key factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Key Company:



Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Getinge

Draeger

Hamilton Medical

Inogen

Mindray

Medtronic

PARI

Omron

CAIRE

Invacare

GE Healthcare

Air Liquide DeVilbiss Healthcare

Market Segmentation (by Type):



Nebulizers

Humidifiers

Oxygen Concentrators

Ventilators

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Others

Market Segmentation (by Application):



Hospitals

Home Care Others

Geographic Segmentation:



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Therapeutic respiratory devices Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected overall market with an untimely lockdown, shortage of labor due to gathering restrictions, slowing of manufacturing, and fluctuations in demand and supply of products. However, the situation is expected to change due to increasing vaccination drives and reducing COVID-19 cases.

