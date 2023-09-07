United States Chargé D’Affaires Bids Farewell To The Seychelles Foreign Minister

The Chargé d'Affaires of the United States of America, Mr. James Donegan paid a farewell call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, today, Thursday 7th

September 2023.

Minister Sylvestre Radegonde congratulated Mr. Donegan on his successful mission in Seychelles and thanked him for his exceptional work in strengthening the friendly bilateral relations between Seychelles and the U.S.A.

“Through your arrival, we have achieved a lot together, notably the opening of the Embassy of the United States of America in Victoria, which happened earlier than anticipated. This was a major step in our bilateral relations. With the Embassy in operation, we are looking forward to welcoming the Resident Ambassador in the near future. It is important to recognise that Seychelles is delighted to have the U.S. presence back on our shores,”

expressed Minister Radegonde.

TheChargé d'Affaires expressed his appreciation to the Government and the dedicated staff of the Foreign Affairs Department for their willingness and assistance in working with him to help in boosting cooperation between the two countries throughout his tenure. He reassured the Minister of the continusupport of the U.S. Government through his successor.

The two diplomats also discussed ways to further consolidate relations in the variareas of interest including expanding on the current areas of cooperation in maritime security such as joint- military exercise Cutlass Express, anti-corruption intelligence as well as looking into new spheres of mutually beneficial cooperation.

In wishing him great success in his future endeavours, Minister Radegonde reiterated the Government's readiness to work with the new incoming Chargé d'Affaires to further cement cooperation between the U.S.A. and Seychelles.