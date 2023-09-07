President Tinubu Felicitates With Former Cadbury Nigeria CEO, Bunmi Oni, At 70

President Bola Tinubu extends his warm felicitations to the former CEO of Cadbury Nigeria, Mr. Bunmi Oni, MON, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, on September 7, 2023.

The President joins family, friends, colleagues, and associates of the celebrant in thanking God Almighty for preserving this distinguished figure who continues to make an indelible mark on the corporate landscape of Nigeria, and society at large.

The President notes that Bunmi Oni's impressive 29-year corporate career, culminating in eleven years as the CEO of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, stands as a testament to his exemplary leadership, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication.

He acknowledges Mr. Oni's dynamic and versatile capabilities, which were evidenced through his diverse roles in variboard-level executive positions across several departments, including Technical Support, Supply Chain, Human Resources, Sales & Marketing, and Corporate Planning.

President Tinubu recalls that during his tenure as CEO, Oni concurrently oversaw the West Africa operations of the company for five years, contributing significantly to its expansion and establishment in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

“His exceptional leadership was recognized when he was voted Nigeria's Most Respected CEO in 2005,” he says.

As family and friends honor Bunmi Oni on this special occasion, the President extends his best wishes for his continued health and happiness, eagerly anticipating the inspiring chapters he will continue to write in the book of life.