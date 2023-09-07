Uk To Rejoin Eu Scientific Research Scheme Horizon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 7 (KUNA) - The UK is to rejoin the EU scientific research scheme, Horizon, said the British government Thursday.
In a statement, the UK prime minister office said, "Scientists will have access to the world's largest research collaboration programme, Horizon Europe, as the Prime Minister secures a bespoke deal with improved financial terms for the UK's participation."
UK researchers can apply for grants and bid to take part in projects under the Horizon programme, with certainty that the UK will be participating as a fully associated member for the remaining life of the programme to 2027, it added.
Associate membership had been agreed as part of the Brexit trade deal when the UK formally left the EU in 2020.
However, the UK has been excluded from the scheme for the past three years because of a disagreement over the Northern Ireland Protocol. (end)
