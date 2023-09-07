Russia Intercepts Ukrainian Drone Attacks - Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 7 (KUNA) - The Russian Ministry of Defense announced Thursday it intercepted Ukrainian drone attacks over several Russian regions, including the capital Moscow.
The Ministry said in a statement that a Ukrainian drone that was attempting to target sites in the outskirts of Moscow was shot down by Russian air defenses in Ramensky district near Moscow.
Several drones were also shot down in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, the Ministry added.
This comes as Moscow and several southern regions continue to come under Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory recently that resulted in the disruption of air navigation and the closure of several airports. (end)
as.si
MENAFN07092023000071011013ID1107026508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.