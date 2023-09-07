W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island Appoints Phillip Realmo as Director of Beverage and Food

(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE (06 September 2023): W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Phillip Realmo as the Director of Beverage and Food (F&B) for the hotel. With over 14 years of extensive experience in the F&B industry, Phillip Realmo brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, where he will oversee and elevate the dining and beverage experiences at the iconic Yas Island property.



Hailing from the United States, Phillip Realmo's remarkable journey in the hospitality industry began as a bouncer at a Chicago nightclub. With a strong background in entertainment, events, promotions, and nightlife, he has mastered the art of revitalising dining and nightlife scenes. Through dedication and determination, he has climbed the career ladder to reach his current prestigious position of Director of Beverage and Food.



Having worked across multiple countries and cultures, including the USA, Thailand, China, Qatar, UAE, Colombia, and Mexico, Phillip brings a unique multi-cultural perspective to his role. This diverse experience is complemented by his history with W Hotels, having previously contributed to the successful openings of W Bangkok, W Bogota, W Guangzhou, and W The Palm.



In his current role at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Phillip will oversee multiple outlets offering a diverse range of cuisines, including Indian, Italian, Nikkei, Arabic, Continental, Western, and Asian. He will also be responsible for the management of eight outlets, in addition to overseeing banquets, catering, and events.



Phillip attributes his success to the invaluable advice from his mentors, emphasising the importance of being audacious, taking initiative, and visualising the life one aspires to achieve. He believes in the wisdom gained from both good mentors and "bad bosses" throughout his career and he has taken every opportunity to learn from the past and progress. One of Phillip's favourite quotes, "Absorb what is useful – discard what is useless, add what is uniquely your own," by Bruce Lee, reflects his approach to innovation and creativity in the F&B industry.





MENAFN07092023005479012134ID1107026506