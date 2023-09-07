Mercy Achieves Top Quality Scores And Saves Taxpayers $83.5 Million

In

newly released results from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS),

Mercy has a quality score in the top 15% among the 482 Accountable Care Organizations (ACO), and Mercy's cares for the sixth-largest number of Medicare patients in the U.S.

Mercy has shown we can provide high-quality care at a lower cost by coordinating the care for our patients.

More than a decade ago, Mercy physicians were among the first in the nation to voluntarily participate in an to better coordinate care for Medicare patients while eliminating unnecessary costs.

"We have shown we can provide high-quality care at a lower cost by coordinating the care for our patients and making them the foof everything we do," said Dr. Gavin Helton, Mercy president of primary care. "We achieved these outstanding scores because our team provides extraordinary care for our patients every day."

The $83.5 million Mercy's saved taxpayers in 2022 is the third-highest savings of all ACOs in the U.S. In total, Mercy's has saved taxpayers more than a quarter billion dollars.

To become an and maintain the designation, Mercy had to score high on specific quality measures and prove that its medical providers sustain streamlined team-based care to Medicare patients. CMS tracks more than 30 quality measures that foon care coordination, patient safety, appropriate use of preventive health services, improved care for at-risk populations and patient and caregiver experience of care.

"What we have shown through our performance is that coordinated care focused on the overall health of the patient works," said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. "These scores prove high-quality care and cost-effective care go hand in hand, which provides exceptional value to Medicare and the patients we are privileged to serve."

Mercy , one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized quality care

and one of the nation's largest Accountable Care Organizations. Mercy

is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including

more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals,

convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has

900 physician practices and outpatient facilities,

more than 4,000

physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 45,000

co-workers serving patients and families across

Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

