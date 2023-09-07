Leidos Awarded $918 Million Department Of Homeland Security Network Support Contract

"This contract continues our strong relationship with DHS," said Roy Stevens, Leidos Intelligence Group president. "By supporting cross-agency intelligence sharing and secure collaboration for federal and civilian agencies, we'll help DHS accomplish their mission of safeguarding the homeland. Our team will be focused on delivering capabilities like quantum resistant cryptography, artificial intelligence (AI) operations, robotic process automation and classified cloud service integration."

Leidos will provide program management, operations and maintenance, systems engineering, training, information assurance and classified and unclassified cloud computing capabilities integration and services to DHS. This should enable the continued evolution of the Homeland Secure Data Network (HSDN) and the Classified-Local Area Network (C-LAN). The company expects to also leverage advancements in technology to enhance or replace existing network components with newer technologies to help enable higher performance.

Leidos also plans to use an AI for IT operations (AIOps) platform to deliver proactive responses to operational anomalies, helping eliminate issues before users are impacted. Leidos' approach for scanning and cybersecurity services includes innovative network penetration testing methodologies, tools and reporting that can decrease the risk of network intrusion and increase both network reliability and security.

The new award continues Leidos' work for DHS under the Secure Enterprise Network Systems, Services, & Support (SENS3) contract. Under SENS3, Leidos helps DHS maintain a secure, reliable and capable classified information sharing infrastructure that is interoperable across DHS and partner classified environments.

