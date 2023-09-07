Olli Salumeria Debuts Salami Hall Of Fame To Celebrate Sept. 7 National Salami Day

The company is also hosting a salami recipe contest for a chance to win a grand prize

"Ultimate Salami Experience" all-expenses paid trip to California and

Olli factory tour.

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A California maker of authentic Italian-style salami is going big for National Salami Day on Sept. 7 by honoring those who have helped popularize the beloved Italian cured meat in the United States.



Today, Oceanside, Calif.-based Olli Salumeria

introduces the Salami Hall of Fame – a digital celebration of iconic restaurants, delicatessens and specialty grocers around the country that are elevating the staof salami through creative menu items and retail offerings.



"For National Salami Day, we wanted to have some fun while recognizing those who have helped popularize salami in this country," explained Oliviero Colmignoli, founder and president of Olli Salumeria. "Introducing Americans to the versatility and taste of authentic slow-cured Italian salami is what we're all about at Olli, so our Salami Hall of Fame campaign is celebrating others who share our mission."



Starting this week, Olli will celebrate each of the inaugural Salami Hall of Fame inductees with holiday-specific social media posts and on the company's website and local media outreach. The list of five inductees for 2023 includes:



Mona LItalian Foods

(San Diego) – a landmark restaurant and deli in San Diego's "Little Italy" neighborhood which has been supplying salami and other Italian provisions as a wholesale and retail operation for 50 years.

Domenico's Restaurant

(Long Beach, Calif.) – one of the oldest continuously operated Italian restaurants in Los Angeles County, serving-up its fam"ground pepperoni" pizza and other salami-based dishes since 1954.

Gene's Sausage Shop and Delicatessen

(Chicago) – a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike, this specialty grocer and deli has been in business since 1972 and is known for its high-quality, traditional salami and Italian fare.

DeLaurenti Food & Wine (Seattle) – a true pioneer in gourmet foods, DeLaurenti Food & Wine has been serving up authentic Italian meats, cheeses and other charcuterie favorites at Seattle's famPike Place Market since 1946. Tuscany at your Table

(Atlanta) – an authentic Italian deli and market, specializing in prepared foods, wines, meats, cheeses & paninis. Led by trained chef Luigi D'Arienzo, Tuscany at your Table shares Italian culinary traditions through cooking classes, prepared dishes, fine gourmet foods and even guided tours of Italy.

National Salami Day

is an annual holiday established in 2006 by the Salami Appreciation Society, a group of amateur salami admirers determined to raise salami's profile in the world of deli meat. To extend the holiday to salumi lovers across the country for an entire week, Olli is hosting a special salami-based recipe contest for a chance to win the "Ultimate Salami Experience" and be named as the latest addition to the Salami Hall of Fame.

From now through September 13, U.S. residents can submit their most creative salami-based recipe or serving idea – such as charcuterie, snacking platter, sandwich, pasta, pizza or more – for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip for two to San Diego, Calif. The package includes airfare, hotel, transportation, dinner at an iconic Italian restaurant and a special guided tour of Olli Salumeria's facilities to learn the unique process of artisanal salami making. To enter, the public can submit their salami recipe via a story or in-feed post on Facebook or Instagram, tagging Olli with #NSDOlliWeekGiveaway and/or #NSDOlliWeekGiveawayEntry or by sending a screenshot via direct message to Olli. Entries are accepted from August 30 – Sept. 13, with the winner announced on Sunday, Sept. 17.

In addition to the recipe contest with grand prize "Ultimate Salami Experience," Olli will offer several giveaways throughout salami celebration week from Sept 6-13. These giveaways will include Olli salami along with products from partner brands, ranging from La Panzanella crackers and Scharffen Berger chocolate to a knife set from Platterful .

"We wanted to go big for National Salami Day and offer-up ways for salami lovers across the U.S. to participate and even extend the celebration for an entire week," said Colmignoli.



As a courtesy to salami fans in San Diego and generate buzz for National Salami Day locally, the Oceanside, Calif.-based company will be passing out free Olli salami products to visitors to the Olli Salumeria booth at the Little Italy Mercato Farmers Market

in downtown San Diego on the morning of Sept. 6, while supplies last.

The Little Italy Mercato is open Sept. 6 (and every Wednesday) from 9:30am to 1:30pm on West Date Street between India Street and State Street in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego. Admission is free, and all attendees are welcome to visit Olli's booth to receive free Olli® salami products.

For more information on Olli Salumeria, including the company's products and National Salami Day promotions, visit or follow Olli Salumeria on Facebook and Instagram .

About

Olli Salumeria

Olli Salumeria is a U.S.-based salumeria (Italian for "delicatessen") that faithfully carries on fourth

generations of the salami-making traditions of one of Italy's most famsalami families. Named after Oliviero Colmignoli, the grandson of cured-meat legend Ferruccio Fiorucci. who produced his first salami in 1850, Olli is driven to introducing Americans to the sweeter, less acidic taste of salami slow-cured in the Italian method. The company offers a growing line of snack packs, antipasto, pre-sliced trays, individual sticks and salami chubs to preferred retailers, discriminating foodies, natural snack lovers and those simply wanting an authentic taste of Italy.

From state-of-the-art processing facilities in Oceanside, Calif., which Oliviero and his team selected for its Mediterranean climate, Olli combines genuine Italian recipes, curing techniques and quality with a commitment to being the first 100% preservative free Italian salami producer in America.

Olli can be found nationally, with several product lines available through Amazon Fresh, pWhole Foods locations, Albertsons , Kroger , Publix and at regional

supermarkets and specialty retailers across the country. To find an Olli retailer near you, visit .

For more information on the Olli story, curing technique and products, visit

or follow Olli Salumeria Americana on Facebook

and Instagram .

