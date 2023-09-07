Authorities Remove Illegally Built Bridge On King Abdullah Canal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jordan Valley, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- Authorities have removed a bridge built illegally by a citizen for vehicles to pass through his private farm on the King Abdullah Canal in the South Shuna region.
According to a statement by the Jordan Valley Authority on Thursday, the illegal bridge was discovered while the authorities' crews were conducting an inspection on illegal uses of water as part of their water resources management campaign for the northern and central Jordan Valley.
The statement said that the bridge, which does not meet any technical and engineering specifications and violates public safety conditions, was subsequently taken down.
