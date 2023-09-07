Ajloun Cable Car Attracts 190K Visitors Since It First Ran

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ajloun, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- The number of passengers on the newly-operated Ajloun cable car has reached an impressive 190,000 of both Jordanians and other nationalities since it was first operated mid-June, reported Director General of Development Zones Arwa Hiyari.
Hiyari said the staff is continuously improving services for visitors to the site, which will enhance investment opportunities, including hotels, restaurants, markets, camps, wooden huts, hiking trails, and a conference center.
The Ajloun Governorate's cable car is increasingly in demand for visitors who wish to enjoy nature's embrace and picturesque atmosphere, she added.
MENAFN07092023000117011021ID1107026477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.