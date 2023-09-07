Jordan Partakes In Open Government Partnership Summit In Estonia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- A government delegation headed by Secretary General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation Marwan Rifai participated in the 8th Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit, which was held in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, from September 6 to 7.
According to a statement by the ministry on Thursday, the summit, entitled "Digital Governance and the Values of Open Government in Consolidating Democracy", brought together the initiative's member states and international partner institutions to
tackle issues related to enhancing transparency and good governance.
It is worthy to note that Jordan is the first Arab country to meet the criteria for joining the initiative, which was launched in 2011. The criteria require member states to develop action plans that include voluntary commitments to enhance transparency, fight corruption, empower citizens and improve government services using modern technology.
