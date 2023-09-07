Global Technical Textile Market Set For Striking Growth Across Diverse Industries To 2030

The global technical textile market is currently witnessing remarkable growth, driven by its wide-ranging applications across variindustries.

An upcoming research report by the analyst indicates that the market is poised for expansion as investments surge in sectors such as healthcare, military, and agriculture. Technical textiles, renowned for their use in construction, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and defense, are expected to see increased demand due to rising investments in protective gear and advanced Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, particularly in response to geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agro Textiles: Empowering Agrarian Economies

The adoption of agro textiles, encompassing nonwovens, wovens, and knitted fabrics, is anticipated to drive the growth of the global technical textile market, especially in agrarian economies like India and China. These textiles offer attributes such as resistance to solar and ultraviolet radiation, water retention capabilities, crop protection, and windshields, making them indispensable for modern agriculture. In the face of food security challenges and increasing demand, the sales of agro textiles are projected to witness substantial growth in the foreseeable future.

Technical Textiles in Sports: Unveiling Novel Avenues

The sports segment within the global market presents significant opportunities for technical textiles. The growing participation in sporting activities worldwide has created a demand for technical textiles. These textiles enable the creation of advanced sportswear that enhances understanding of a player's posture, balance, and stance. Functional fabrics embedded with sensors like plastic optical fiber (POF) provide real-time physiological data about the wearer. Technical textiles, prized for their water-resistant properties and lightweight structure, are well-suited for varisports including hiking, mountaineering, cycling, skiing, cricket, tennis, and more.

Asia Pacific: A Promising Landscape for Technical Textiles

Asia Pacific is demonstrating a strong interest in technical textiles due to robust industrial growth across sectors. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are witnessing rapid economic development, contributing significantly to the technical textiles market. The escalating demand for functional clothing in areas like sports and healthcare is expected to drive the adoption of technical textiles. Furthermore, increased defense spending on advanced ballistic vests and protective attire is fueling demand. Agro-tech textiles for improved yields and geotech textiles are also anticipated to play a pivotal role in the region's technical textile market.

Key Players Shaping the Global Technical Textile Market

The global technical textiles market is led by prominent players such as Asahi Kasei Corp., DuPont, Berry Global Group Inc., Freudenberg Group, Elevate Textiles Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., Huntsman International LLC, Low & Bonar, Milliken & Co., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Mitsui Chemicals Inc. These industry leaders are expected to prioritize mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share and cater to the growing demand for technical textiles.

