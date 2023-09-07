Johnston Community College Planning Student Experience Improvements With Zogotech's Data Analytics Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) JCC will use ZogoTech to improve student experiences, tailor support services to individual student needs, and reduce inequities between student populations. By harnessing the insights provided by ZogoTech, JCC will continue to adapt and innovate, ensuring our students always receive the support they need to achieve their academic and career goals.” - Dr. Vern Lindquist, President, Johnston Community CollegeDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ZogoTech , a leading provider of community college data analytics solutions, announced today that Johnston Community College (JCC) , a member of the North Carolina Community College System and a leader in academic success and workforce development, has selected ZogoTech's platform to help the college improve student experiences, better tailor support services to individual student needs, and reduce inequities between varistudent populations.
“By harnessing the insights provided by ZogoTech, JCC will continue to adapt and innovate, ensuring our students always receive the support they need to achieve their academic and career goals,” notes JCC President, Dr. Vern Lindquist.“Data plays a pivotal role in shaping education and this partnership will enableto make better, data-informed decisions that positively impact our students' academic journey."
Located in one of the fastest-growing counties in North Carolina, JCC serves more than 13,000 students annually and awards associate degrees, certificates, and diplomas across 35 occupational programs of study. By partnering with ZogoTech, the college is looking to gain deeper insights into student performance, engagement, and success, ultimately leading to a more tailored and effective educational experience for students.
"At JCC, we're dedicated to fostering an environment where every student can thrive. ZogoTech will enable our faculty, staff, and administrators to harness the power of data-driven insights without IT or IR involvement,” comments Vice President of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, Dr. Terri Lee.“By tailoring our support services to individual student needs, we aim to catalyze greater academic achievements and produce graduates who are even better prepared for the workforce."
About Johnston Community College
Established in 1969, Johnston Community College is a comprehensive community college within the North Carolina System, offering more than 35 academic programs and numercontinuing education programs, services and opportunities. The College provides programming through its main camin Smithfield as well as the Cleveland Center, Arboretum, Rudolph Howell & Son Environmental Learning Center, and the Workforce Development Center.
Johnston Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates. Questions about the accreditation of Johnston Community College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website ( ).
JCC is an equal educational and employment opportunity institution.
About ZogoTech
ZogoTech is an end-to-end data analytics platform that enables colleges and universities to integrate information sources, transform raw data into actionable intelligence and put it in the hands of the end users that need it to improve enrollment, progression, and student success. Over the past 20 years, administrators, faculty, and staff at 200 campuses across thehave trusted ZogoTech to help them democratize access to data and make better decisions. Visitonline at .
Josh Richards
ZogoTech
