MODESH WORLD REPORTS THE BIGGEST AND MOST SUSTAINABLE SEASON IN ITS HISTORY

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Following the conclusion of the 13th edition of Modesh World, the indoor entertainment park that brings joy and delight to the city every summer, organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and DXB Live have confirmed that it was the biggest and most sustainable season in the event’s history.



Part of Dubai Summer Surprises, this year’s Modesh World ran from 26 June until 27 August, providing the chance for thousands of families and friends to create unforgettable summer memories. Across 63 fun-packed days of entertainment and learning-through-fun, the theme park welcomed more than 170,000 visitors this summer, who spent time exploring 350 attractions spread across 30,000 sqm at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls. The attraction also facilitated visits by 380 People of Determination, showcasing its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.



For the 2023 edition, Modesh World offered an impressive lineup of over 105 educational workshops aimed to keep young minds engaged and learning throughout the summer break. These were delivered through partnerships with 16 governmental entities and 4 private sector bodies, including Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Water & Electricity Authority (DEWA), the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai (DCD), the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai Naturalization and Residency Department (DRND) and the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and more, plus Dubai Women’s Run, BYJU’S Learning, Uprizing, and Table Top from the private sector.



In addition, and in support of the UAE’s deep-rooted values, this year’s Modesh World was the most sustainable in the event’s history. More than 80 per cent of the materials used in the theme park’s construction were either recycled or refurbished. As well as participating in a series of sustainability workshops delivered by Modesh and his friend Dana, visitors also embraced cashless payments, and welcomed the addition of vegan and meat-free dining options. Each of the food trucks and cafes at the popular food court also committed to using recyclable cutlery, swapping plastic for paper, and avoiding any single-use plastics.

On this year’s edition, Suhaila Saqer Obaid Ghubash, Executive Director of Festival and Events at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: "Modesh World's remarkable success this year stands as an outstanding example of its commitment to being not just the biggest, but also the most sustainable attraction in its history. The team behind this annual extravaganza has poured their hearts and souls into making each edition better than the last. Their unwavering dedication and hard work have paid off, resulting in an incredible experience that captivates visitors across all age groups.”

In keeping with Modesh’s friendly message - ‘My World, Your Adventure,’ this edition brought more excitement for guests than ever, with Modesh World celebrating all the seasons of the year, in addition to hosting live shows, thrilling rides, informative edutainment workshops, challenging tournaments and much more.



New for this year’s edition was Gamefy - a zone offering some of the best and latest in the worlds of digital and tabletop games. The holistic gaming experience was welcomed by Dubai’s booming gaming community of enthusiasts and professionals, who took part in a series of tournaments and activities taking place throughout the summer. Also new for 2023 was Dubai's first specialised ice-cream museum, MELT, which took visitors on a tantalizing journey through a 4,000 square metre zone filled with delectable ice cream combinations.

Suhaila Ghubash added: “As we reflect on this year's achievements, we are filled with anticipation and excitement for what the future holds. We look forward to returning next year, confident that Modesh World will continue its tradition of excellence, offering yet another year of memorable moments and joy for visitors of all ages. The journey of success continues, and we can't wait to be a part of it once again.”

Modesh World will return again for next year’s edition of Dubai Summer Surprises to create even more magical memories for Dubai’s residents and visitors throughout the summer season. For all information and updates on Modesh World, visit @mymodesh.





MENAFN07092023006689014967ID1107026462