De-Aromatic Solvent Market Raise At A 6.2% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

One of the key sectors driving the global de-aromatic solvent market is the paints and coatings sector. During the projection period, the demand for water-borne paints and coatings, which use fewer volatile organic compounds, is predicted to increase. The paint and coatings formulation sector currently accounts for around 27.2% of the global market.

Key Takeaways:

· The medium flash point de-aromatic solvent sector accounts for around 42.5% of the global market in terms of flash point.

· Type 1 (150–200 °C) de-aromatic solvent consumption is anticipated to grow at a 5.7% CAGR until 2033.

· The market for de-aromatic solvents in East Asia is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from now until the end of the projection period.

· Between 2023 and 2033, thede-aromatic solvent market is anticipated to grow at a 5.5% CAGR.

· Sales of de-aromatic solvents are anticipated to grow rapidly throughout China throughout the assessment period as a result of the country's thriving building industry.

Growth Drivers:

· increasing demand for de-aromatic solvents during the evaluation period due to increased use in the paints and coatings industry.

· Through 2033, rising consumer knowledge of the advantages of employing de-aromatic solvents is anticipated to increase sales.

· The market for de-aromatic solvents will continue to see growth opportunities thanks to the implementation of strict laws on the use of dangercompounds, particularly aromatic solvents.

· De-aromatic solvent producers may have opportunities as a result of rising construction and building activities throughout the world and the development of specialized de-aromatic solvents with high and medium flash points and low toxicity.

Key Market Strategies

Leading companies in the de-aromatic solvent industry put a lot of importance on their connections with illustridistributors and the creation of long-term business relationships with customers. Businesses are also increasing their output to meet the growing demand for de-aromatic solvents in a number of applications. Businesses spend a lot of time and energy creating items with high utility value.

For instance,



In March 2019, a new technique for manufacturing low aromatic solvents, which are in great demand in the paint, drilling, and solvent industries, was developed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited's Green Research & Development Center (HP GRDC). In November 2019, Florida Chemical Company (FCC), a unit of Flotek Industries, was sold to Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR



Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell plc

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Neste

Raj Petro Specialties Pvt. Ltd.

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

Avani Petrochem Pvt. Ltd. Calumet Specialty Products Partner, L.P.

More Valuable Insights on the De-Aromatic Solvent Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study of the global de-aromatic solvent market for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. This study also highlights key drivers influencing the sales of de-aromatic solvents through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Flash Point:



Low

Medium High

By Boiling Point:



Type 1 (150-200 °C)

Type 2 (200-240 °C) Type 3 (>240 °C)

By Application:



Paint & Coating Formulation

Printing Inks Formulation

Varnishes Formulation

Wood Preservatives Formulation

Adhesives and Sealants Formulation

Cleaning Solvents Formulation

Drilling Fluids Other

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the De-Aromatic Solvent Market Report



What is the projected value of the de-aromatic solvent market in 2023?

At what rate will the global de-aromatic solvent market rise until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the de-aromatic solvent market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global de-aromatic solvent market from 2023 to 2033?

What are the factors driving the de-aromatic solvent market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the de-aromatic solvent market during the forecast period?

