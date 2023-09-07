De-Aromatic Solvent Market Raise At A 6.2% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global de-aromatic solvents market is anticipated to hit US$ 2.2 billion in 2023 and grow at a strong 6.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. According to the analysis, the global market for de-aromatic solvents is anticipated to reach US$ 4.0 billion in 2033.
One of the key sectors driving the global de-aromatic solvent market is the paints and coatings sector. During the projection period, the demand for water-borne paints and coatings, which use fewer volatile organic compounds, is predicted to increase. The paint and coatings formulation sector currently accounts for around 27.2% of the global market.
Download Sample Copy of This Report:
Key Takeaways:
· The medium flash point de-aromatic solvent sector accounts for around 42.5% of the global market in terms of flash point.
· Type 1 (150–200 °C) de-aromatic solvent consumption is anticipated to grow at a 5.7% CAGR until 2033.
· The market for de-aromatic solvents in East Asia is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from now until the end of the projection period.
· Between 2023 and 2033, thede-aromatic solvent market is anticipated to grow at a 5.5% CAGR.
· Sales of de-aromatic solvents are anticipated to grow rapidly throughout China throughout the assessment period as a result of the country's thriving building industry.
Growth Drivers:
· increasing demand for de-aromatic solvents during the evaluation period due to increased use in the paints and coatings industry.
· Through 2033, rising consumer knowledge of the advantages of employing de-aromatic solvents is anticipated to increase sales.
· The market for de-aromatic solvents will continue to see growth opportunities thanks to the implementation of strict laws on the use of dangercompounds, particularly aromatic solvents.
· De-aromatic solvent producers may have opportunities as a result of rising construction and building activities throughout the world and the development of specialized de-aromatic solvents with high and medium flash points and low toxicity.
Key Market Strategies
Leading companies in the de-aromatic solvent industry put a lot of importance on their connections with illustridistributors and the creation of long-term business relationships with customers. Businesses are also increasing their output to meet the growing demand for de-aromatic solvents in a number of applications. Businesses spend a lot of time and energy creating items with high utility value.
For instance,
In March 2019, a new technique for manufacturing low aromatic solvents, which are in great demand in the paint, drilling, and solvent industries, was developed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited's Green Research & Development Center (HP GRDC). In November 2019, Florida Chemical Company (FCC), a unit of Flotek Industries, was sold to Archer Daniels Midland Company.
Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR
Exxon Mobil Corporation Shell plc Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Neste Raj Petro Specialties Pvt. Ltd. DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH Avani Petrochem Pvt. Ltd. Calumet Specialty Products Partner, L.P.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
More Valuable Insights on the De-Aromatic Solvent Market
In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study of the global de-aromatic solvent market for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. This study also highlights key drivers influencing the sales of de-aromatic solvents through detailed segmentation as follows:
By Flash Point:
By Boiling Point:
Type 1 (150-200 °C) Type 2 (200-240 °C) Type 3 (>240 °C)
By Application:
Paint & Coating Formulation Printing Inks Formulation Varnishes Formulation Wood Preservatives Formulation Adhesives and Sealants Formulation Cleaning Solvents Formulation Drilling Fluids Other
By Region:
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Covered in the De-Aromatic Solvent Market Report
What is the projected value of the de-aromatic solvent market in 2023? At what rate will the global de-aromatic solvent market rise until 2033? Which are the factors hampering the growth in the de-aromatic solvent market? Which region is expected to lead in the global de-aromatic solvent market from 2023 to 2033? What are the factors driving the de-aromatic solvent market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the de-aromatic solvent market during the forecast period?
Contact:
Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: