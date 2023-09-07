Global Rna Sequencing Market 2023 Surges Amidst Adoption In Research And Precision Medicine

The global RNA sequencing market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of RNA sequencing technologies in research endeavors, particularly RNA library preparation. The market is poised for further expansion as the precision medicine sector advances, driving demand for RNA sequencing technologies.

Advancements in Genome Sequencing and Precision Medicine Fuel Growth

The advent of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies has significantly reduced the cost of genome sequencing over time. This cost reduction has encouraged emerging economies to embrace personalized approaches, benefiting RNA sequencing product lines. Notably, technological progressions in the field have attracted substantial funding, with RNA sequencing being utilized to assess RNA-based drug responses and predictive biomarkers, leading to revolutionary outcomes in cancer therapy. The identification of up and down-regulated genes associated with varicancers has been facilitated by RNA sequencing, alongside increased funding from government and non-government organizations, driving rapid market growth.

Library Preparation Techniques Drive Progress in the APAC Region

Globally, North America currently dominates the global RNA sequencing market. The region's growth can be attributed to the significant market share held by RNA sequencing platforms and consumables segments, driven by consistent technological advancements. Notable players like Illumina in the region, coupled with the increased application of techniques such as ion semiconductor sequencing, are propelling market growth in North America. The Asia Pacific region follows closely with the second-largest market share. In addition to technological advancements, the RNA sequencing service segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth over the forecast period. Europe and South America also hold substantial market shares in the global RNA sequencing market during the study period.

Product Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions Drive Market Momentum

Prominent companies in the RNA sequencing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina, Tecan Genomics Inc., Roche Sequencing Solutions (RSS), GE Healthcare (Cytiva), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Sigma Aldrich. Market players are adopting strategies such as continuupgrades and launches to fortify their positions.

For example, Qiagen recently expanded the application scope of the therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Kit, while Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler, an innovative surveillance solution capable of detecting in-air pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Perkin Elmer, Inc. also introduced two "Research Use Only" (RUO) solutions, PKampT VariantDetectT.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities Matrix

2.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Regulatory Guidelines & Reimbursement Scenario

2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3. Pricing Analysis, 2022

3.1. Average Selling Price, by Key Regions

4. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

4.1. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Instruments

4.1.1.2. Reagents & Kits

4.1.1.3. Software

4.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.2. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Technology, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. Sequencing by Synthesis

4.2.1.2. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

4.2.1.3. Nanopore Sequencing

4.2.1.4. Single Molecule-based Sequencing

4.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.3. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.3.1. Key Highlights

4.3.1.1. Diagnostics

4.3.1.2. Personalized Medicine

4.3.1.3. Drug Research & Development

4.3.1.4. Biomarker Research

4.3.1.5. Others

4.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.4. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.4.1. Key Highlights

4.4.1.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

4.4.1.2. Diagnostic Centers

4.4.1.3. Academic & Research Institutes

4.4.1.4. Others

4.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.5. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.5.1. Key Highlights

4.5.1.1. North America

4.5.1.2. Europe

4.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

4.5.1.4. Rest of the World

4.5.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. North America RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

6. Europe RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

7. Asia Pacific RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

8. Rest of the World RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis

9.2. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

