Roibos Revolutionizes Hotel Distribution With Innovative Platform

Roibos Unleashes a Hotel Distribution Revolution, Eliminating Intermediaries for Maximum Profitability and Control “Innovation, control, and profitability are the cornerstones of Roibos' vision”.” - Patricia Rosselló, Founder of Roibos.MALLORCA, SPAIN, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Roibos ( ), a pioneering hotel distribution marketplace , is poised to reshape the hospitality industry landscape. Today, Roibos announced the launch of its new-generation platform, designed to connect hoteliers and travel distributors directly, eliminating the need for intermediaries and simplifying the entire distribution process. This breakthrough platform promises to empower businesses, improve sales, enhance margins, and optimize distribution while eliminating the inefficiencies and complexities that erode profit margins.
Roibos's exclusive Technology Platform , developed entirely in-house, sets it apart with specific and unique advantages for both hoteliers and distribution partners:
For Hoteliers:
Lightning-Fast Setup: Hotels can be ready for sale within just 15 minutes on the Roibos platform. With a single upload, they can register, load rates (via channel manager or extranet), and start selling through a vast network of travel operators, all without the need for multiple yearly contracts.
Total Content Control: Hoteliers have full control over general facilities, room descriptions, and images, with automatic translation into nine languages.
Effortless Management: Rate plans, commissions, policies, and restrictions can be assigned to each travel operator with a single click.
Cost-Efficient: Roibos charges no setup costs or maintenance fees. Hotels only pay on success, after guests' arrival.
Secure Bookings: All Roibos bookings are secured through the travel operator's Virtual Credit Card (VCC), ensuring a seamless and risk-free process.
Direct Access: Roibos eliminates the need for a long chain of intermediaries, reducing administrative tasks, saving time, and cutting costs. Signing one contract grants access to Roibos's extensive inventory.
Market Expansion: Hotels can effortlessly reach new markets and improve market penetration by distributing to their preferred travel agents with a simple click.
AI-Powered Technology: Roibos leverages artificial intelligence to help hotels maximize revenue and productivity in real time.
For Distribution Partners:
Cost Savings: Operators can significantly reduce administrative and financial costs by eliminating disputes with hotels. Payments are secured through Virtual Credit Cards (VCC), providing complete online control over all transactions.
Efficiency: Agents can reduce contracting and operational costs associated with mapping, content loading, and rate updates.
Simplified Access: Roibos offers access to over 80,000 directly contracted hotels worlwide without intermediaries through a single contract, drastically reducing time-to-market.
Dynamic Rates: Travel operators gain access to dynamic rates, including Best Available Rates (BAR), Package rates, and Non-Refundable rates, as well as last-minute offers, availability, and Early Booking Discount rates.
Founded in 2019 by Patricia Rosselló, former W2M Chief Operations Officer (COO) with over 25 years of experience in travel distribution, hotels, and technology, Roibos is guided by a commitment to customer-centric service. Roibos aims to become the world's leading global marketplace for hoteliers and travel operators, with a foon innovation, control, and profitability.
For additional information and inquiries, please contact Roibos at .
Roibos is poised to revolutionize the hotel distribution industry, offering an innovative, efficient, and profitable solution for both hoteliers and travel operators. Join the Roibos revolution today.
