Summit Materials To Combine With Argos Usa, Creating A Materials-Led Enterprise With National Scale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Accelerates 'Elevate Summit' by Creating Premier Enterprise with ~$1 billion Combined EBITDA Including $100 Million of Synergies Expands Summit's Cement Footprint in Rapidly Growing, Year-Round Markets with Reduced Seasonality Enhances Scale and Ability to Meet Demand in Increasingly Capacity-Constrained U.S. Cement Market Expected to Increase Free Cash Flow per Share by 15-25% DENVER, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM ) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Cementos Argos S.A. (CCB.CN, CEMARGOS CB) ("Cementos Argos") under which Summit will combine with Argos North America Corp. ("Argos USA"), the U.S. operations of Cementos Argos in a cash and stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion. Argos is among the largest cement producers by total installed capacity in its areas of operations, which include the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas. With its asset footprint comprising four integrated cement plants, approximately 140 ready-mix plants and eight ports, Argos USA's portfolio is well positioned to capitalize on positive demand drivers across public infrastructure, residential, and commercial end-markets. Argos has a total installed cement grinding capacity of 9.6 million tons per annum with additional import capacity providing incremental scale and operational flexibility. Approximately 85% of Argos EBITDA is generated from its leading cement platform. The combination of Summit and Argos will create the fourth-largest cement platform in the United States and accelerates Summit's 'Elevate Summit' strategy, enhancing the Company's materials-led approach and positioning it for even greater success with a national footprint and significantly improved scale. With a deeper and broader network of assets, Summit and its shareholders will benefit from geographic diversification, expanded operational and commercial capabilities, and the ability to better meet growing demand for high quality construction materials in the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, Cementos Argos will receive approximately $1.2 billion in cash (~40% of transaction value) subject to closing adjustments, and approximately 54.7 million shares of Summit stock (~60% of transaction value), valuing Argos at approximately $3.2 billion based on Summit's closing share price of $36.00 as of September 6, 2023. The transaction reflects a pre-synergized enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of approximately 10x based on full year 2023 estimated EBITDA for Argos or below 8x on a post-synergies basis. Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO said, "Combining Argos with Summit is a significant milestone as we execute against and accelerate our materials-led portfolio strategy. The transaction will extend our geographic reach into high growth markets, creating a leading cement enterprise nationwide, and bring together two talent-rich organizations to innovate and deliver value-added solutions for our customers. Financially, we have clear line of sight to achieving targeted synergies of more than $100 million annually as we unlock the full potential of this powerful combination. The Argos team has done an excellent job growing and operating its business, and we look forward to welcoming them, and their expertise, to the Summit family." Jorge Mario Velasquez, Chairman of the Board at Cementos Argossaid: "We are committed to strengthen and help shape the future of the combined company: we intend to be long-term shareholders. Our commitment to the success of this platform transcends the transaction itself. We believe in the growth potential and value generation that this transaction offers, and we want to actively participate jointly with the Summit family by contributing our knowledge and expertise to drive that growth." Strategic and Financial Benefits of the Transaction Accelerates 'Elevate Summit' Strategy:



Creates a materials-led North American leader with over $4 billion in revenue and approximately $1 billion in EBITDA, including synergies.

Increases Summit's annual EBITDA generated by Aggregates and Cement to 78%, up from 70% at year-end 2022.

Expands Summit's position in high-growth,

underserved MSAs and enhances Summit's ability to meet customer demand for cement in a capacity-constrained domestic market. Strengthens Summit's platform for Aggregates growth across the Southern U.S. Extends Summit's Leadership Position in Cement:

Creates the largest U.S. based cement producer with the addition of Argos USA's four strategically located cement plants.

Reduces the seasonality of Summit's cement business due to enhanced geographic diversification, particularly in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas. Extensive network of rail and port assets provides low-cost modalities, high quality customer service, and operational flexibility. Commitment to Excellence, Sustainability, and Innovation:

Enhances internal efficiencies,

sourcing opportunities, and solutions for customers, building on improvements in EBITDA margin within Summit's Cement Business, which has improved to 36.7%, up nearly 250 basis points since 2020.

Underscores Summit's commitment to being the most socially responsible integrated construction materials solutions provider. Leveraging a proven track record on sustainability, Summit will apply its unique Green America Recycling Business as well as other fuel and emissions reducing technologies to a broader platform. With an extensive pool of talent, resources, and operational expertise, the combined company will be poised to drive innovation in the construction materials industry. Significant Synergy Generation and Value Creation with a Well Capitalized Balance Sheet:

Greater than $100 million of annual operational synergies, via improved plant productivity and operational excellence initiatives,

sourcing and SG&A optimization, and fleet modernization. Significant synergy realization expected within two years of transaction close.

Pro forma combined EBITDA, inclusive of synergies, is expected to be approximately $1 billion before additional growth and expansion opportunities associated with a larger platform.

The transaction is expected to be 15-25% accretive to free cash flow per share as well as accretive to the Company's revenue and EBITDA growth rates.

The Company expects Return on Invested Capital from the transaction to exceed its Weighted Average Cost of Capital by year three and for the Company's overall

ROIC to exceed 10% within two years of close. Assuming a first half 2024 close, the Company expects pro formaleverage to be at or below 3x combined EBITDA (before synergies). The Company will continue to uphold its long-term commitment to maintaining leverage below 3xDebt to EBITDA with significant free cash flow generation driving de-leveraging. Transaction Terms Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by both companies' Boards of Directors, Cementos Argos will receive approximately 54.7 million shares of Summit stock and approximately $1.2 billion in cash, subject to closing adjustments, valuing Argos at approximately $3.2 billion based on Summit's closing share price of $36.00 as of September 6, 2023.

Cementos Argos will own approximately 31% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis upon the closing of the transaction. Cementos Argos will enter into a shareholder agreement with Summit at closing of the transaction pursuant to which Cementos Argos will be subject to certain standstill provisions and a 24-month lock-up period on sales of Summit shares. Management, Board of Directors Following the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be led by Anne Noonan, Summit's President and CEO. At closing, the combined company will continue to operate as Summit Materials and continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "SUM." The Summit Board of Directors is expected to comprise eight Summit-appointed representatives and three representatives appointed by Cementos Argos. Financing Committed financing for the transaction, in the form of a bridge loan to finance the cash consideration is being provided by Morgan Stanley. Permanent financing expected to be jointly arranged by Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities. Timing and Approvals The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by Summit Materials shareholders. Advisors Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as legal counsel to Summit Materials. Webcast and Conference Call Information Summit Materials will host an investor conference call today, September 7, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. eastern time (6:00 a.m. mountain time) to discuss today's announcement and conduct a question-and-answer session. A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit's website at investors.summit-materialsor at the following link: . To participate in the live teleconference:

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

For more information about Summit Materials, please visit .

About Cementos Argos S.A

Cementos Argos is a growing multinational company, producer and distributor of cement, concrete, and aggregates. With nearly 90 years of history, it has a presence in sixteen countries and territories. Thanks to its installed capacity, value creation for its stakeholders, constant innovation, and commitment to sustainability, Argos is a leader in Colombia and has become a significant player in the industry in the Americas. It has nearly 7,000 employees, 11 integrated cement plants, 197 concrete plants, 7 aggregate plants, 9 clinker grinding mills, 29 ports and terminals, almost 1,700 mixer trucks, over 1,500 train wagons, and 4 vessels of its own. Its total installed capacity is 24 million tons of cement, and in 2022, it exported to 25 destinations. For more information, you can visit .

